One-goal games seem to define the Calgary Flames’ season

Photo by Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Article content No team in the NHL has played in more one-goal games than the Calgary Flames this season.

Advertising 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets was just the latest example, and that 3-2 scoreline is becoming increasingly common, too, whether the Flames are on the winning or losing side of it.

Sign up to receive daily Headline news from the Calgary SUN, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Calgary Sun Headline News will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content The Flames have already contested 24 games decided by one goal this campaign. They’ve won 10, lost seven in regulation, and dropped seven more in overtime.

Article content For anyone trying to figure out the 2022-23 Flames’ identity, you could do a lot worse than to suggest that their season might be defined by how they survive and thrive in games where the margins are so thin. And the Flames strongly believe they’re getting better at it — and that all the experience they’ve built up playing in tight games is only going to help them out. “You look at last year in the Playoffs and that’s what playoff hockey is,” said Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. “It’s a lot of one-goal, tight games. You’ve got to get comfortable in those situations and we’ve had a lot of those this year and have been really close to being on the other side of that a bunch of times.

Advertising 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I think you’ve got to learn and play and execute in those situations, especially late in games.” While it’s easy to focus on the fact that the Flames have only been able to pull off wins in 10 of the 24 one-goal games, it’s worth noting that they seem to have been much better recently. Yes, they lost 3-2 to the Jets on Tuesday night and yes, it was a frustrating result. But each of the Flames’ last five games have been decided by one goal and they’ve won three of them. It’s not unreasonable to draw the conclusion that they’ve improved in those situations. “We struggled with that early on, but it just took a while to get comfortable with and as you guys said, lately we’ve been better and we look to get better in the future,” said Flames forward Nazem Kadri. “Down the stretch, for a playoff spot and into the playoffs, those one-goal games and being comfortable in those situations is a big-time key.”

Advertising 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It also seems notable that of the Flames’ last five games, four have ended in 3-2 scorelines. Head Coach Darryl Sutter has talked about that being the magic number, of sorts, for the Flames and for teams around the league, in general. While Kadri said the team isn’t going out and aiming for 3-2 wins, it’s true that the Flames have gone 7-4 in games that have ended with that scoreline this season. “I don’t know if there really is a magic number, I just think obviously we’ve been in a lot of tight games and I think it’s going to pay dividends towards the end,” Kadri said. “I think that’s a great experience for our group and just being able to stay calm and composed in those tight, tense situations. I think it’s a positive thing. At the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way to win those games, but more often than not we’re capable of doing that.

Advertising 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I don’t think you go out there and say we’ve got to score three goals tonight or whatever the case may be. I think you just try to execute the Offensive game plan as best as possible. We’ve got guys in there who can score goals, so I don’t think that’s an issue.” For now, the Flames are focused on moving past the disappointing loss in Winnipeg. They have enough evidence to suggest that there’s been real improvement in how they play when games are tight and the tension’s high and one 3-2 defeat doesn’t derail the progress they feel they’ve made. It was only a week ago when they lost a hard-fought 2-1 game to the Edmonton Oilers. There were frustrations then, too, but the Flames quickly found a way to improve the mood with an impressive 3-2 win the next night against the Seattle Kraken. “We bounced back in Seattle — a hard-fought game, a tight game, and we found a way to win that one,” said Flames center Mikael Backlund. “That’s how we have to play. We are a veteran, mature team, but we have to play like that in third periods.” [email protected] www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9

Share this article in your social network