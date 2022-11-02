One Goal Decides County Semifinal Between East Hampton, Hills West Boys Soccer
East Hampton senior co-captain Eric Armijos is taken down. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton senior co-captain Michael Figueroa tries to leap in front of a Hills West clear. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior John Bustamante finds himself one-on-one with the Hills West goalie. RON ESPOSITO
Senior Bonacker Eric Armijos Races downfield. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton’s Eric Armijos makes a Hills West player miss. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior John Bustamante pressures a Hills West player going up for the ball. RON ESPOSITO
Junior Kevin Hilario heads the ball out of Bonac’s defensive end. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior John Bustamante looks upfield. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior co-captain Brian Tacuri and a Hills West player go after a loose ball. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton senior co-captain Eric Armijos fires off a shot. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior Gary Gutama has his jersey pulled by a Hills West defender. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior goalie Nicholas Guerrero has a penalty kick in his sights. They made the save to keep the game at 1-0 in the second half. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior Gary Gutama goes to clear the ball but is pressured by a Hills West player. RON ESPOSITO
East Hampton junior Gary Gutama gets taken down by a Hills West player. RON ESPOSITO
Bonac players Console each other after a tough 1-0 loss to Hills West in the county semifinals on Monday. RON ESPOSITO
