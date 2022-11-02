One Goal Decides County Semifinal Between East Hampton, Hills West Boys Soccer

East Hampton senior co-captain Eric Armijos is taken down. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton senior co-captain Michael Figueroa tries to leap in front of a Hills West clear. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior John Bustamante finds himself one-on-one with the Hills West goalie. RON ESPOSITO

Senior Bonacker Eric Armijos Races downfield. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton’s Eric Armijos makes a Hills West player miss. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior John Bustamante pressures a Hills West player going up for the ball. RON ESPOSITO

Junior Kevin Hilario heads the ball out of Bonac’s defensive end. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior John Bustamante looks upfield. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior co-captain Brian Tacuri and a Hills West player go after a loose ball. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton senior co-captain Eric Armijos fires off a shot. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior Gary Gutama has his jersey pulled by a Hills West defender. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior goalie Nicholas Guerrero has a penalty kick in his sights. They made the save to keep the game at 1-0 in the second half. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior Gary Gutama goes to clear the ball but is pressured by a Hills West player. RON ESPOSITO

East Hampton junior Gary Gutama gets taken down by a Hills West player. RON ESPOSITO

Bonac players Console each other after a tough 1-0 loss to Hills West in the county semifinals on Monday. RON ESPOSITO