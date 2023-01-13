One former Lobo, one Volcano Vista Graduate drafted to play pro soccer

Volcano Vista Graduate Brianna Martinez and UNM soccer star Jadyn Edwards were each drafted Thursday night by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Martinez, who played collegiately for the University of Notre Dame after starring in Albuquerque at Volcano Vista and for New Mexico Rush, is a defender who was selected in the second round of the draft at No. 17 overall.

On the team’s draft recap posted on its website, Racing wrote of Martinez:

“The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native anchored the defense for a Powerhouse Irish team last season, appearing in all 23 games. Notre Dame earned a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed and advanced to the quarterfinals. Internationally, Martinez has already been called up to the United States’ U-23 Squad after previously playing at the U-18 through U-20 levels.”

Edwards, a forward who led UNM to three Mountain West titles and was an Academic All-American, was selected by Racing in the third round, No. 29 overall.

Of Edwards, the team’s draft recap wrote:

“A standout on and off the field, Edwards scored eight goals and numbered four assists for the Lobos, who won three Mountain West Conference titles during her time there. Edwards is also a two-time Academic All-American from Mill Creek, Washington, who maintains a Sterling 4.0 grade-point average and is on pace to graduate with a degree in biology.”

The NWSL is a 12-team league that is the highest level of women’s professional soccer in the United States.

Racing’s season starts March 25 and runs through mid-October.