One Final Non-Conference Tune-Up For Men’s Soccer Sunday at DePaul

The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team heads to the Windy City this weekend for a non-conference match with DePaul University Sunday afternoon, its last match before the start of Ivy League play.

MATCH DAY 6: Penn at DePaul

Sunday, Sept. 25 | 2 p.m. EDT | Chicago, Ill.

The Series with DePaul

The Quakers and Blue Demons have faced each other just once before, in 2008, with Penn winning 2-0.

About DePaul

The Blue Demons picked up their first win in 19 days Tuesday night against Illinois-Chicago after going 0-1-2 in their three previous matches, improving to 3-1-3 on the season. Nine players are tied for the team lead in goals with one, with Cade Hagen and Marek Gonda sharing the team lead in points with four. The Blue Demons have outscored their opponents 9-7, despite conceding 15 more shots on goal (39-24). Gandhi Cruz has played every minute in goal through the first seven matches, posting an even 1.00 goals-against average and a .821 save percentage.

Quaker Notemeal

* The last two Ivy League Player of the Week and Philly Soccer Six Player of the Week Awards have gone to Penn: Stas Korzeniowski won the award the week of September 12, and Michael Hewes won the award this past week.

* Penn has scored 15 goals during its recent three-match winning streak, the program’s most in a three-match stretch since 1976 (17).

* The Quakers set a single-match high for goals under coach Bran Gill in their 6-0 win last Sunday over FDU. In fact, Penn’s six goals against FDU marked the team’s highest single-match total at home since 2008.

* With a team-high five goals in six matches, Korzeniowski has already surpassed his scoring output from last season.

* Ben Stitz has scored in three straight matches, matching his goal total from his first three seasons as a Quaker combined. Stitz has also started all 37 Penn matches since the start of the 2019 season.

* Brandon Curran scored his first goal as a Quaker in the FDU win last Sunday.

* Freshman Oliver Pratt made his first appearance as a Quaker against FDU; Classmate Sean Jennings made his second.

* Goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen has allowed one goal or fewer in all six matches this season, as well as 13 of his 15 career starts.

* The Quakers have 71 more shots and 37 more shots on goal than their opponents through six matches. They’ve also taken 32 more corner kicks.