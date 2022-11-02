One Club golf tournament Returns to Palm Beach Par 3

One of Palm Beach’s most popular Sporting events returns for its ninth year on Saturday.

The annual One Club Tournament at the Palm Beach Par 3 tees off at 9 am and 2 pm, with a total of 144 golfers registered to participate. The event started in 2013 with about 60 golfers.

Tournament organizers added a second flight several years ago in an effort to meet high demand, said Tony Chateauvert, PGA head professional and manager of the Par 3.

Related coverage: Palm Beach moves forward with plans to add more parking at the Par 3 Golf Course

Read more:Palm Beach Par 3 head golf pro named town’s Employee of the Year

This year’s tournament sold out in two hours, said Mark Bresnahan, the town’s Recreation director, and it is expected to draw participants from throughout South Florida.

“It’s grown into a Legend of its own,” they said. “It’s a really special event. We want to highlight it a little more. We don’t need any advertisements for it, but it’s something special that the community really embraces.”

Chateauvert arrived at the Par 3 in 2011 and started the One Club Tournament two years later in an effort to promote golf at the facility, which sits on 39 acres between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Opened in 1961 and redesigned in 2009 by World Hall of Fame Champion Raymond Floyd, the course features 18 holes from 81 to 211 yards. Each hole has three sets of tees.

The Par 3 also features a full-length driving range, putting green and practice bunker, as well as a pro shop and restaurant.

“When I first started at the Par 3, I did things to promote more golf,” Chateauvert said. “We went from 26,000 rounds to 54,000 rounds. One of the events I thought would be perfect for a Par 3 golf course was a one-club and one-putter tournament. We started it in 2013, and it sells out. People call us around the clock.”

The one-club, one-putter format is unique, Bresnahan said, and it requires players to develop a game plan for the course.

Players are allowed to carry just one putter and one club of their choice for all 18 holes.

“The debate is always what club you’re going to use,” Bresnahan said. “Depending on the player, you might use a 7-iron, an 8-iron, or even a 6-iron. It depends on what type of player you are. There’s definitely strategies with the selection of each club. It’s kind of cool .”

Saturday’s tournament is divided into two flights, with one division of 72 golfers playing the longer back tees and the other playing the shorter front tees.

Divisions are based on length of course only and not on gender, age or any other characteristic, Chateauvert said.

“In this year of 2022, almost ’23, gender has nothing to do with it,” he said. “You pick which tees you want to play from.”

The top three finishers in each flight will get a plaque. All Golfers are invited to an Awards luncheon hosted by Al Fresco restaurant following their rounds.

The tournament is not a money-maker for the town, Chateauvert said. Instead, it’s an opportunity for Golfers of all ages and abilities to enjoy a fun-filled day on the course.

“This is a feel-good tournament,” they said. “It’s not about money. It’s about having some fun.”

The Par 3 is at 2345 S. Ocean Blvd. For information, visit www.golfonteocean.com.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at [email protected] Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.