One Club golf tournament Returns to Palm Beach Par 3

One of Palm Beach’s most popular Sporting events returns for its ninth year on Saturday.

The annual One Club Tournament at the Palm Beach Par 3 tees off at 9 am and 2 pm, with a total of 144 golfers registered to participate. The event started in 2013 with about 60 golfers.

Tournament organizers added a second flight several years ago in an effort to meet high demand, said Tony Chateauvert, PGA head professional and manager of the Par 3.

This year’s tournament sold out in two hours, said Mark Bresnahan, the town’s Recreation director, and it is expected to draw participants from throughout South Florida.

