One city, two sharp teams. Like Rival Platt, the 2022-23 Spartans will be fun to watch

MERIDEN — The Maloney Spartans broke open a tight CCC South boys basketball contest against Berlin with a 20-5 fourth quarter to earn a 61-45 win in their home opener on Friday evening.

The Maloney duo of Donte Kelly and Marquis Ward powered the Spartans to a now 2-0 start to the season. Ward had a team-high 17 points and Kelly added 16 points and four steals.

Ward had a put-back slam in the middle of Maloney’s Monster fourth quarter. It was his first dunk in high school basketball.

Tadrique Jones added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans. He is the Lone senior on the Maloney roster.

Maloney held a narrow 25-24 lead at the half. The Spartans led 12-9 after the first quarter.

On the last play of the first quarter, Maloney junior guard Justice Hanna went down with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Hanna made a layup as time expired in the quarter.

His status was unclear after the game, but losing him for any period of time would be a blow for the Spartans.

Maloney’s biggest lead of the first half was 25-18 with 1:22 to go in the second quarter thanks to a four-point burst by Mekhi Seth. Berlin scored the last six points of the quarter to close to within 25-24.

Berlin’s Zachary Skinner had a game-high 12 points at the half. They finished with 17.

Luke Wadstrup gave the Redcoats their first lead since the first quarter with a transition trey to open the second half.

Maloney responded with a 9-2 spurt that was capped by a leaner and then a deep 3-pointer from Ward that put the home team ahead 34-29 with 3:09 left in the third quarter.

Skinner responded with an old-fashioned 3-point play as the Redcoats closed to 34-32.

Marino Fanelli capped the quarter with a 3-pointer for Berlin, but Maloney still held a 41-40 lead after three quarters.

The Spartans started the fourth quarter on a 13-1 run to go up 52-41 with 4:47 to go. Kelly had six points during that run and Ray Jordan splashed a transition 3-ball to bring the Spartan faithful to life.

“It was a big game and a dog fight,” Kelly said. “I feel if we are going to work hard, we are going to be successful. We all have heart.”

It was Ward who put the exclamation point on the run with a put-back slam with 4:20 to go that put Maloney up, 54-41.

“I feel we were a little Rocky for a while and we settled down in the fourth quarter and what we were taught to do,” Ward said. “We needed to execute. The dunk did get my adrenaline going.”

Berlin got back-to-back buckets by Skinner and River Eberhardt, but Jordan canned his second Trey of the fourth quarter to put Maloney back up by 12 with two minutes to go.

“We started playing D,” Parness said of his team’s fourth-quarter rally. “We started getting into passing lanes. Donte and Marquis are big-time Athletes for us, and if we can get them running it puts us in a good spot.”

Parness is entering his 20th year overall coaching high school basketball. This is his fourth year as the head varsity coach at Maloney.

The Spartans were 6-14 last season. This year, Maloney will mainly deploy a seven-player rotation: Jones and Seth, Kelly and Ward, Hanna and fellow junior Allen Lee, plus sophomore Aiden Valerie.

“The strength of the team is our athleticism,” Parness said. “A lot of these guys played last year and we are still younger with one senior.

“This year is more of a disciplined athleticism,” Parness added. “We aren’t just running around like we did last year. We are more disciplined and are doing less gambling on both ends of the floor.”

The Spartans opened with a 69-62 overtime win at Enfield last wee. Hanna led the Spartans with 22 points. Seth had 17.

“We may have a different leading scorer every game,” Parness said. “We may have one player get 20 one night and five the next night. Any given night we could have four or five guys who could score six points or 20.”

Maloney mainly is a guard-oriented team. Jones, Hanna, Ward and Valerie will see the bulk of the minutes in the front court.

“We expect to be in the tournament. We are playing good basketball and we are hoping to Peak for the postseason,” Parness said. “If they play together, it will be fun to watch. They have matured.”