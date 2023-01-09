ONE Championship asks what martial arts are best for MMA, fans chime in

ONE Championship is truly the home of martial arts, housing some of the best combat sports athletes in the world. Featuring MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, ONE is your one-stop shop to see the best of the best.

Reaching out to fans on Instagram, ONE Championship asked fans what they believe are the three most important martial arts.

“Which martial arts do YOU ​​think are key for MMA? 🤔 Drop your top 3 in the comments below! 👇⁠”

ONE Championship asked fans to chime in and they did, with some even opting to elaborate on their choices.

“Just my Humble opinion: Sambo – it’s pretty much got Kickboxing, wrestling, and Judo covered – so you just need to supplement with BJJ and Muay Thai or something.”

“Bjj, wrestling and Kickboxing are only right answers, mauy Thai is good but stance invites take downs”

“I feel that in the west MMA encompasses more Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiujitsu; however, in the East it’s Muay Thai, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiujitsu. I’m from the US, but I enjoy seeing an MMA fighter with a Muay Thai foundation more. WE ARE ONE!!!”

“Muay Thai, wrestling, bjj if I could have it downloaded into my brain like in the matrix.”

“Best combination is Kung Fu, Muay Thai, Sambo. Y’all are gonna try and come after me for kung fu but I’m ready to die on this hill 🫡”

“Wrestling, Muay Thai, BJJ if a fighter has all of those they’re unstoppable”

“Muay Thai, Wrestling, Jiu Jitsu. In no particular order. But if someone mastered the craft of each of those, they’d be an absolute unit. Combined with strong conditioning.”

ONE Championship has something for every fan of combat sports

If you love combat sports, ONE Championship is the place to be. Established in 2011, the Asia-based promotion has developed and signed the world’s most elite pool of talent from all walks of life and disciplines.

If Muay Thai is your thing, ONE Championship brings you the best men and women in the art of eight limbs, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and Anissa Meksen, just to name a few. If you’re more interested in the exquisite art of Submission grappling, BJJ sensations Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo, and Danielle Kelly are ready to Blow your mind every time they step into the circle.

If you favor combat sports in 16oz gloves, Regian Eersel, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Roman Kryklia represent three of the best kickboxers walking the face of the earth today.

Mixing it all together are the best MMA Fighters alive, including atomweight queen Angela Lee and two-division world Champions Christian Lee and Anatoly Malykhin. Of course, we can’t forget arguably the Greatest flyweight fighter of all time, Demetrious Johnson.

The best Fighters in the world will once again step inside the world-famous Circle this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Fans in North America can watch the event live and for free with an active subscription on Amazon Prime.



