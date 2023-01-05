One big issue Pearl identified after Auburn basketball’s loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The sky isn’t quite falling yet for Auburn basketball, but Coach Bruce Pearl needs to make some adjustments.

The No. 20 Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC) lost 76-64 against Georgia (11-3, 1-0) at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday. There was more than enough blame to go around — Jaylin Williams shot 1-of-9, Wendell Green Jr. missed 10 of his 12 attempts from the floor and the freshman duo of Tre Donaldson and Yohan Traore scored just one point. But there’s a glaring issue in each of Auburn’s losses this season that can’t be overlooked.

Senior guard Terry Roberts lit the Tigers up for 26 points Wednesday. In a loss against Memphis on Dec. 10, fifth-year guard Kendric Davis poured in 27. Facing USC on Dec. 18, senior guard Boogie Ellis exploded for 28 points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button