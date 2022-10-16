One arrested, one cited after fight at Olympic High School football game, CMS says – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — A fight that broke out at an Olympic High School football game prompted a large police presence around 9:15 pm Friday night in Southwest Charlotte.

In a statement to Channel 9 Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said one juvenile was arrested, one person was cited, and a 19-year-old was released in connection with this incident.

CMS said around 15 individuals were involved in this physical altercation.

Large fight breaks out at Olympic High School

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe learned from eyewitnesses Friday night that the fight broke out with 10 minutes left in the game.

Viewer video shows the fight escalating and then police swarming the school shortly after.

CMS said the fight started at the bottom of the bleachers in the home section of the stadium before spilling out onto the track that surrounds the football field.

No injuries, however, have been reported.

Lowe talked to a student who was at the game.

“I have never seen anything like this before in my life,” the student said. “The kids were fighting, and it got to the point they were flipping over the fences. And they kept jumping over fences to keep fighting.”

The fight comes after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced in September that there should be no elementary or middle school students dropped off and left unattended after several fights broke out during games.

Olympic defeated South Meck, 28-22.

