OnCore Golf, FansXR and metaFORE.golf Establish

BUFFALO, NY, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new generation of golf experiences is coming and it’s something that traditional broadcasters and fans will wish they had yesterday. Marking a new era in fan engagement and consumer analytics, FansXR, metaFORE.golf and OnCore Golf are joining forces to bring unique, immersive, tech-driven golf experiences to the market.

The first planned offering will allow users to become the directors of their own online golf event broadcasts, utilizing online content feed but delivered with incredibly rich enhancements and options. Employing state-of-the-art 360 cameras, 5G streaming, proprietary servers, edge computing, AI-based image capture and graphics creation technologies, users will have an opportunity to participate virtually in events around the world controlling camera feeds and angles, viewing player, team, course, and environmental data, and even allowing for online wagering in real-time.

OnCore Golf CEO Keith Blakely had this to say: “Golf continues to evolve and we’re very excited to launch this partnership bringing disruptive capabilities to the market. The pace of technology adoption has accelerated and the interest in golf among Younger consumers demands new approaches to the golf experience – in person, virtually, online, or through conventional media. OnCore has a track record of innovation and our partnership with FansXR and metaFORE will merge a number of disruptive technologies to assist Golfers to improve their game, participate in virtual and real-world tournaments, and take full advantage of future Web 3.0 innovations.”

In 2021, there were 66.6 million registered and nonmember Golfers worldwide who played nine or 18 holes of golf. Additionally, there were 12.4 million who participated exclusively in off-course activities like driving ranges, indoor golf simulators, or golf entertainment venues like Topgolf and Drive Shack. And while the game of golf has seen an unprecedented increase in participation in recent years, televised golf viewership has not experienced the same growth. There appears to be a clear need for more audience interaction and engagement – something that this Collaboration is capable of providing.

Matt Coleman, CEO of FansXR, says, “We are excited to launch these new types of experiences and especially target the casual golfer looking for ways to increase the fun and excitement of their golf experiences as well as becoming more engaged and involved in viewing golf events. Our “second screen” broadcast technology offers total control of the viewing experience and can provide data, commentary, community involvement, and even wagering to the consumer. We have seen this work in other Sporting and entertainment events and look forward to expanding it into the world of golf.”

CEO Of metaFORE.golf Zaq Smith added, “metaFORE.golf is very pleased to be participating in reimagining the game of golf. By creating photo-realistic assets from the world’s most sought-after golf courses using LiDAR technology, bringing token-gated Loyalty and reward experiences to users, and developing Incredible new skills-based games. We plan to introduce a tournament series for both individual and team play at the beginning of 2023 – for both real-world and Metaverse participation.”

Golf is changing. Get ready.

