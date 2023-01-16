Once upon a time, when hungry Hounds roamed the French Market | Arts

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator.

This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.

Originally a site of Native American trading, the French Market opened at the Riverfront of New Orleans at the end of the 18th century when the city was under Spanish rule. By the 1880s, the French Market was at a high point in popularity, but at its lowest in cleanliness and general upkeep.

Waste-filled Gutters and scraps of food attracted dogs scrounging for their dinner. Poincy captured one dog opting for a Steak as he grabs meat from a butcher’s stall. A second dog Underneath the table Warns him off.

A native New Orleanian of French descent, Poincy studied art in Paris at the École des Beaux-Arts and copied paintings in the Louvre.

He returned to the United States and settled in New Orleans by 1859, where he shared a studio with Richard Clague and founded the Artists’ Association of New Orleans.

A successful portraitist, Poincy captured city life, once complaining that the New Orleans public was more interested in their own likenesses than views of the city.

Both Poincy and Clague were honored by the original board of directors of the Delgado Museum (now the New Orleans Museum of Art), when their names were carved into the exterior frieze. Poincy’s name can be seen from the elevator lobby on the exterior wall of the original museum building.

“Dogs at the French Market” is on view on NOMA’s mezzanine.