Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football

If you’re a college football fan, or even just a sports fan in general, no bucket list is complete without a stop at Michigan Stadium on a fall Saturday. Nicknamed “The Big House”, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest stadium in the world.

Although the official seating capacity is listed at 107,601, the Big House routinely hosts crowds in excess of 110,000 fans. Back in 2013, Michigan Stadium set a new NCAA record for attendance when 115,109 fans packed their way inside of the stadium to watch No. 17 Michigan defeat No. 14 Notre Dame by a score of 41-30.

Given the size of both the stadium and fan base, it’s no surprise that the Big House was once again the No. 1 venue in college football when it comes to home attendance in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

In addition to Michigan being No. 1 on the list, the Big Ten conference made up the top three spots – with Penn State coming in at No. 2 (107,379) and Ohio State at No. 3 (104,663).

Here’s a look at the attendance numbers for each of Michigan’s eight home games during the 2022 season: