Once a Ram, always a Ram: A volleyball player reflects on her final game | Columnists

It is Nov. 19, the final whistle blew for West Valley’s varsity volleyball team as its 4A State Championship tournament journey at the Yakima Valley SunDome came to an end.

The feeling was surreal. Tears filled my eyes instantly as I realized this was the last time I would be on the court as a West Valley Ram.

We stepped into the locker room with tear-filled eyes, knowing that this chapter had inevitably come to a close.

“Years down the road, you won’t remember if you won or lost at state,” Assistant Coach Jennifer Rosie told our team. “You won’t remember the score of sets. You won’t remember the Mistakes made. What you will remember is the fun Suburban rides, the out-of-tune karaoke on the way to games, the Lifelong friendships you made.”

Our Assistant Coach reminded us in the Locker room that, in the long run, the outcome of the game doesn’t matter. Rather, it is the memories and friendships you make along the way.

Four years ago, I never would’ve imagined that the teammates I considered strangers would become my family. These past four years have been an absolute blessing. I learned a lot about volleyball and grew tremendously as a player throughout my time as a West Valley High School Ram.

I also grew as a person. I learned how to use volleyball as a vessel to shine God’s light and love to others. I learned the importance of always leading through faith and kindness regardless of the circumstances. And I learned the importance of keeping your head held high through a win or loss.

As I continue into the next stages of my life, I will always remember the many Memories made with this team and I will always keep in my heart the Lifelong Lessons learned from my time as a Ram. I look forward to seeing all that is in store for the West Valley Rams in these coming years and I know that Greatness lies ahead, for all of us.

This team will always have a special place in my heart and I couldn’t have asked for a better end to my high school volleyball career.

To all of us seniors, let us never forget: Once a Ram, always a Ram.

• Lexi Barbee is a senior at West Valley High School.