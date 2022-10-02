Onalaska volleyball team second at Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Onalaska High School volleyball team used victories over Eau Claire Regis and DC Everest to advance to the Championship match in the Eau Claire memorial Invitational on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (18-8) fell to Marshfield in the title match and finished second.

Sammi Hanson had a team-high 14 kills and added six blocks. Bailey Yang had 36 assists, Sanjana Xiong 32 digs, while Halie Kapelke and Claire Pedretti had 12 kills apiece.

The Blugolds swept through the competition by beating Viroqua 6-1, Stevens Point Pacelli 4-3 and Hudson 4-3. Hudson beat Viroqua 7-0.

Danica Silcox won all three of her No. 1 singles matches in straight sets, and teammate Kate Fortney won twice in straight sets and outlasted Hudson’s Grace Diedrich 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 at No. 2 singles.

Tenzin Nelson (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Grace Butler and Avie Nelson were also unbeaten for Aquinas.

New Richmond Invitational

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Sparta’s girls placed ninth with a score of 240, and its boys were 10th with a 276.

The girls were led by senior Vanessa Gavilan was 20th with a time of 21 minutes, 11.9 seconds, while freshman teammate Madeline Ziegler was 40th (22:08.1).

Freshman Joel Johnson (41st, 17:58.3) and senior Boston Miller (47th, 18:16) led the boys.

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Warriors (1-10) scored in the first half but faced a 5-1 deficit when entering the second.

CALEDONIA — The Warriors came up short against the Timberwolves.