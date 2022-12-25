On3 Consensus rankings early signing day
The college football early signing period began on Wednesday with a flurry of high school commits officially joining their schools of choice as they begin their journeys on the Collegiate gridiron.
Among the publications tracking the progress of each respective program is On3, which has updated its Consensus recruiting rankings now that the ink is drying on those letters of intent.
Take a look below at the new top 25 in the On3 Consensus rankings after being updated to reflect the recent signings as of Friday at 10:25 pm EST. Note that changes are still being made as the last trickle of prep prospects make their announcements.
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
5 stars: 7
4 stars: 20
3 stars: 1
Total: 28
Average: 93.95
NIL: $150k
Score: 96.234
2
Georgia Bulldogs
5 stars: 1
4 stars: 22
3 stars: 4
Total: 27
Average: 92.66
NIL: $106k
Score: 94.652
3
Texas Longhorns
5 stars: 3
4 stars: 11
3 stars: 9
Total: 23
Average: 92.09
NIL: $275k
Score: 93.683
4
Miami Hurricanes
5 stars: 3
4 stars: 13
3 stars: 9
Total: 26
Average: 91.00
NIL: $92k
Score: 93.473
5
Ohio State Buckeyes
5 stars: 1
4 stars: 18
3 stars: 1
Total: 20
Average: 92.72
NIL: $98k
Score: 93.266
6
Oklahoma Sooners
5 stars: 3
4 stars: 13
3 stars: 9
Total: 25
Average: 91.14
NIL: $94k
Score: 92.906
7
LSU Tigers
5 stars: 1
4 stars: 17
3 stars: 7
Total: 25
Average: 91.39
NIL: $68k
Score: 92.806
8
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 19
3 stars: 5
Total: 24
Average: 91.51
NIL: $55K
Score: 92.648
9
Oregon Ducks
5 stars: 2
4 stars: 14
3 stars: 11
Total: 29
Average: 89.49
NIL: $49k
Score: 92.156
10
Florida Gators
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 16
3 stars: 4
Total: 20
Average: 91.55
NIL: $80k
Score: 92.091
11
Clemson Tigers
5 stars: 1
4 stars: 15
3 stars: 10
Total: 26
Average: 90.31
NIL: $64k
Score: 91.974
12
Tennessee Volunteers
5 stars: 2
4 stars: 10
3 stars: 13
Total: 25
Average: 90.08
NIL: $100k
Score: 91.933
13
USC Trojans
5 stars: 3
4 stars: 8
3 stars: 9
Total: 20
Average: 90.71
NIL: $124k
Score: 91.539
14
Penn State Nittany Lions
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 14
3 stars: 8
Total: 22
Average: 90.35
NIL: $54k
Score: 91.409
15
Texas A&M Aggies
5 stars: 1
4 stars: 11
3 stars: 6
Total: 18
Average: 90.80
NIL: $96k
Score: 91.357
16
South Carolina Gamecocks
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 11
3 stars: 11
Total: 23
Average: 88.38
NIL: $17.8k
Score: 89.812
17
Auburn Tigers
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 7
3 stars: 12
Total: 19
Average: 89.07
NIL: $31k
Score: 89.697
18
TCU Horned Frogs
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 8
3 stars: 16
Total: 24
Average: 88.49
NIL: $24l
Score: 89.648
19
Florida State Seminoles
5 stars: 1
4 stars: 8
3 stars: 8
Total: 17
Average: 89.59
NIL: $34k
Score: 89.587
20
Michigan Wolverines
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 8
3 stars: 15
Total: 23
Average: 88.26
NIL: $20k
Score: 89.576
21
Arkansas Razorbacks
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 6
3 stars: 14
Total: 20
Average: 88.31
NIL: $23k
Score: 88.974
22
Michigan State Spartans
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 9
3 stars: 6
Total: 15
Average: 89.35
NIL: $33k
Score: 88.950
23
Mississippi State Bulldogs
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 3
3 stars: 22
Total: 25
Average: 87.48
NIL: $14k
Score: 88.730
24
Utah Utes
5 stars: 0
4 stars: 7
3 stars: 13
Total: 20
Average: 88.00
NIL: $17k
Score: 88.685
25
Texas Tech Red Raiders
