On3 Consensus rankings early signing day

The college football early signing period began on Wednesday with a flurry of high school commits officially joining their schools of choice as they begin their journeys on the Collegiate gridiron.

Among the publications tracking the progress of each respective program is On3, which has updated its Consensus recruiting rankings now that the ink is drying on those letters of intent.

Take a look below at the new top 25 in the On3 Consensus rankings after being updated to reflect the recent signings as of Friday at 10:25 pm EST. Note that changes are still being made as the last trickle of prep prospects make their announcements.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5 stars: 7

4 stars: 20

3 stars: 1

Total: 28

Average: 93.95

NIL: $150k

Score: 96.234

2

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 22

3 stars: 4

Total: 27

Average: 92.66

NIL: $106k

Score: 94.652

3

Texas Longhorns

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 3

4 stars: 11

3 stars: 9

Total: 23

Average: 92.09

NIL: $275k

Score: 93.683

4

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 3

4 stars: 13

3 stars: 9

Total: 26

Average: 91.00

NIL: $92k

Score: 93.473

5

Ohio State Buckeyes

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 18

3 stars: 1

Total: 20

Average: 92.72

NIL: $98k

Score: 93.266

6

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 3

4 stars: 13

3 stars: 9

Total: 25

Average: 91.14

NIL: $94k

Score: 92.906

7

LSU Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 17

3 stars: 7

Total: 25

Average: 91.39

NIL: $68k

Score: 92.806

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 19

3 stars: 5

Total: 24

Average: 91.51

NIL: $55K

Score: 92.648

9

Oregon Ducks

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 2

4 stars: 14

3 stars: 11

Total: 29

Average: 89.49

NIL: $49k

Score: 92.156

10

Florida Gators

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 16

3 stars: 4

Total: 20

Average: 91.55

NIL: $80k

Score: 92.091

11

Clemson Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 15

3 stars: 10

Total: 26

Average: 90.31

NIL: $64k

Score: 91.974

12

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 2

4 stars: 10

3 stars: 13

Total: 25

Average: 90.08

NIL: $100k

Score: 91.933

13

USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 3

4 stars: 8

3 stars: 9

Total: 20

Average: 90.71

NIL: $124k

Score: 91.539

14

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 14

3 stars: 8

Total: 22

Average: 90.35

NIL: $54k

Score: 91.409

15

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 11

3 stars: 6

Total: 18

Average: 90.80

NIL: $96k

Score: 91.357

16

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 11

3 stars: 11

Total: 23

Average: 88.38

NIL: $17.8k

Score: 89.812

17

Auburn Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 7

3 stars: 12

Total: 19

Average: 89.07

NIL: $31k

Score: 89.697

18

TCU Horned Frogs

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 8

3 stars: 16

Total: 24

Average: 88.49

NIL: $24l

Score: 89.648

19

Florida State Seminoles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 8

3 stars: 8

Total: 17

Average: 89.59

NIL: $34k

Score: 89.587

20

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 8

3 stars: 15

Total: 23

Average: 88.26

NIL: $20k

Score: 89.576

21

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 6

3 stars: 14

Total: 20

Average: 88.31

NIL: $23k

Score: 88.974

22

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 9

3 stars: 6

Total: 15

Average: 89.35

NIL: $33k

Score: 88.950

23

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 3

3 stars: 22

Total: 25

Average: 87.48

NIL: $14k

Score: 88.730

24

Utah Utes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 7

3 stars: 13

Total: 20

Average: 88.00

NIL: $17k

Score: 88.685

25

Texas Tech Red Raiders

.

