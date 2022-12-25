On3 Consensus rankings early signing day

The college football early signing period began on Wednesday with a flurry of high school commits officially joining their schools of choice as they begin their journeys on the Collegiate gridiron.

Among the publications tracking the progress of each respective program is On3, which has updated its Consensus recruiting rankings now that the ink is drying on those letters of intent.

Take a look below at the new top 25 in the On3 Consensus rankings after being updated to reflect the recent signings as of Friday at 10:25 pm EST. Note that changes are still being made as the last trickle of prep prospects make their announcements.