Almost every golfer wears a golf glove when they play. They might not wear a golf glove on every shot, and that’s completely up to the player. But most Golfers find themselves wearing a glove for the bulk of their tee-to-green shots.

However, for new and beginning Golfers shopping for a golf glove, they may not know on which hand they should wear a golf glove.

On which hand should a golfer wear a golf glove?

Typically, Golfers wear golf gloves on the hand that grips the golf club closer to the butt end of it.

For a right-handed golfer, that means they should buy a golf glove that they wear on their left hand. For a left-handed golfer, that means they should buy a golf glove that they wear on their right hand.

Why do golfers typically wear their golf glove on their non-dominant hand?

Golfers tend to wear golf gloves on their non-dominant hand because that hand typically functions as a foundation for the grip. For a right-handed golfer, the left hand doesn’t do a whole lot in the swing other than helping the golfer to Hang on as they load the swing onto the right side of their body and use the right hand on the club to manipulate the club through contact. The left hand is, more or less, hanging on for power and clearing the hitting zone. The opposite is true for a left-handed golfer with their right hand.

Can a golfer wear a golf glove on both hands?

There’s no reason that a golfer can’t wear a golf glove on both hands. It’s unconventional, for sure, but there are some PGA Tour players who do it. The first name that comes to mind is Tommy Gainey, who won a PGA Tour event and is nicknamed “Two Gloves” because he used to wear two gloves when he played. If Golfers do wear two gloves, though, it’s typically when it’s raining outside and players switch to a pair of rain gloves to give them the best possible grip in the difficult conditions.

Does a golfer have to wear a glove at all?

Golfers don’t have to wear a glove. There is no requirement about doing so in the Rules of Golf. Some golfers prefer the direct feel of the grip in their hands instead of through a glove. However, there are plenty of conditions in golf when it makes more sense to wear a glove than not, including rain, heat and humidity.