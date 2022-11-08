On this day in 1987, Scottie Pippen made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls

On this day in 1987, Scottie Pippen made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls. He would play with the team for the next 11 seasons, winning six championships. Pippen was known as a versatile player who could do it all – he was an excellent scorer and rebounder and one of the best defenders of all time. He is considered one of the Greatest players the franchise has ever had and is often listed alongside “His Airness” Michael Jordan as one of the Greatest duos in the history of the NBA.

