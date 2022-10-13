On this day in 1979: Bill Cartwright makes his NBA debut

In 1979, the New York Knicks drafted Bill Cartwright, a 7’1″ center from the University of San Francisco, third overall. And on October 12, Cartwright made his NBA debut against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks suffered a 121-104 defeat , but Cartwright had an excellent showing, scoring 22 points, making 10-of-11 free-throws, and pulling down six rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time.

Early years with the Knicks

Cartwright spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Knicks, establishing himself as one of the top centers in the league. He was named to the All-Rookie team after averaging 21.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. The following season, he earned his first and only All-Star berth, averaging 20.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

