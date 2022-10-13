On this day in 1979: Bill Cartwright makes his NBA debut

In 1979, the New York Knicks drafted Bill Cartwright, a 7’1″ center from the University of San Francisco, third overall. And on October 12, Cartwright made his NBA debut against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks suffered a 121-104 defeat , but Cartwright had an excellent showing, scoring 22 points, making 10-of-11 free-throws, and pulling down six rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time.

Early years with the Knicks

Cartwright spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Knicks, establishing himself as one of the top centers in the league. He was named to the All-Rookie team after averaging 21.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. The following season, he earned his first and only All-Star berth, averaging 20.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In 1988, Cartwright was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Charles Oakley, a move that initially received blowback from none other than the team’s iconic star, Michael Jordan. Oakley was one of MJ’s best friends on the team, but the team desperately needed a dependable man in the middle. And with Horace Grant quickly developing, the team thought it best to part ways with Oakley.

Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas recently reignited that controversial move, saying the Bulls replaced Oakley because the team thought the latter was not tough enough.

Three titles

Nevertheless, it was a move that helped propel the Bulls towards greatness over the next decade. Cartwright continued to perform admirably for the Bulls over his next six seasons. They won three championships with Chicago, playing a key role as a defensive anchor and legitimate post threat.

After Jordan’s first retirement, Dollar Bill stuck it out with the Bulls for one more season before signing with the Seattle Supersonics as a free agent during the 1994-1995 NBA season. However, he only suited up 29 times and retired after that season.

While Cartwright’s numbers with the Bulls weren’t mindblowing, he significantly impacted the team’s success and is often remembered as one of the key pieces in their journey to greatness. And we can’t help but celebrate his contributions to basketball history on this day in 1979 when he officially debuted in the Association.