On the NBA’s Opening Night, the game must be the star

For once, the NBA needs basketball to be its salvation. It needs the game to dominate the marquee, not share it with the drama that strangely enriches the viewing experience. The NBA could have done without the drama this time. More than any other league, the NBA benefits from its controversies and the histrionics of its spoiled superstars because, in general, the news is petty news, gossipy basketball stuff. But this offseason exposed some sobering Sins in addition to the usual clatter of trade requests and hurt egos. Since Stephen Curry said “Nigh, nigh!” and put last season to bed, the NBA has had to wrangle with the toxicity of Phoenix owner Robert Sarver, the shame of suspended Boston Coach Ime Udoka and the violence of Golden State forward Draymond Green. The negative Trifecta jolted the league and its followers out of their dishy soap-opera mentality and forced a grim consideration of larger problems.

Each situation was different, yet they intersected at the same place: the improper behavior of men — at varying levels on their franchise’s organizational chart — in the workplace. Last month, the league released an incriminating 43-page report to conclude the investigation of Sarver, a report that detailed instances of racism, misogyny and hostile behavior. Commissioner Adam Silver announced Sarver would be fined $10 million and suspended for one year, resulting in backlash for punishment deemed too light. It led the players and corporate sponsors to apply the pressure to compel Sarver to pursue a sale of the Suns. The Celtics Exiled Udoka, who had led Boston to a Finals appearance as a Rookie head coach, for at least one year, saying he had an improper relationship with a female employee. And then video leaked of Green punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice.

The incidents would be damaging to any league’s reputation, but for the NBA — which revels in being labeled a progressive sport — this kind of trouble comes with heavier scrutiny. Considering the pressure that individuals and the NBA as a united entity have applied in calling for social justice, the way the league reacts to its own issues becomes magnified. Silver experienced it when, for one of the few times in his tenure, he was criticized, for not attempting to remove Sarver as an owner. Although his power is limited as a commissioner employed by the 30 NBA owners, the standard for him is higher, especially after the ouster of Donald Sterling eight years ago.

But others associated with the league picked up the slack, and it seems Sarver will be gone soon. He’ll be richer for it when he sells, but he will be gone.

The case of Udoka is much more complicated and hazy. And the Warriors have already fined and reinstated Green. But the lingering effects of these three incidents will have some effect on three of the NBA’s best teams. On Tuesday, a new season begins beneath clouds that even outstanding basketball can’t completely remedy. But for a change, the NBA should want nothing more than for basketball to distract from the drama.

“Well, it’s in the past, and it’s very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds,” Golden State guard Klay Thompson said of the Warriors last week.

Because a singular elite Talent can carry an immense influence, the NBA is a character-driven narrative, not a plot-driven one. Every year, the Championship contenders — and often the Ultimate Winner — are the most predictable of all major North American sports, but the popularity and eccentricities of the stars fuel fan addiction. It would be foolish not to lean into these personalities. But that approach won’t be as reliable this season.

Barring a Miracle run, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers don’t seem to have a roster that can justify the attention they always receive. If he stays healthy, James will break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record this season, which will be a historic basketball moment to disrupt any potential Lakers dysfunction or Rumors about Russell Westbrook. However, everything LeBron and Hollywood will continue to carry diminishing interest if the on-court product remains subpar.

This is James’ fifth season in Los Angeles. The Lakers have been to the postseason twice in his first four years. They’ve made one deep run, when they won the Championship in the Bubble in 2020. While James remains an essential NBA superstar and American icon, his importance becomes merely superficial if the Lakers can’t do better than compete for the play-in tournament.

The Brooklyn Nets are another prominent, star-laden team that needs to make headlines for more than nonsense. Kevin Durant requested a trade this offseason, but after the Nets couldn’t find a suitor willing to meet their high asking price, Durant rescinded the request. He’s back with Kyrie Irving, who may or may not stay committed to the game for the entire season. And Ben Simmons Returns after missing last season with a back injury and a desire to focus on mental health.

If they come together, the Nets are as talented as any team in the NBA. For maximum intrigue, it would be ideal if they joined Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami atop a deep Eastern Conference that could also see Cleveland and Atlanta threaten the balance of power. But if Brooklyn is doomed to repeat the injury plague and underperformance of the KD-Kyrie era, it will be that much harder for actual basketball to propel the sport out of controversy.

When training camp began, Phoenix Coach Monty Williams had to guide his roster through both the Sarver mess and issues within a team that was upset by Dallas in the second round last season. Jae Crowder is disgruntled and still away from the team. The Suns retained center Deandre Ayton by matching the offer sheet he signed with Indiana, but Williams and Ayton must repair their relationship after the Coach benched his big man for portions of Game 7 against Dallas.

As Williams spoke about Sarver, he sent a message for the entire NBA season.

“I don’t think you can throw cliches and catchphrases on this one and be like, ‘Let’s move forward,'” he said. “I think that’s somewhat irresponsible. I always talk about this being ‘a get to, not a got to.’ Not allowing anything to affect our gym. I don’t think we can do that in this situation. But I do think if we can continue to show a level of respect and love for one another, we can move forward the right way. I think that will enhance our culture. I think it’s going to bring us closer together. But I don’t believe you just can throw some goofy phrase that I’ve come up with over the past three years and say, ‘Let’s bring it in and move forward.’ I don’t think that’s fair to the situation and certainly not sensitive to the people that have been affected.”