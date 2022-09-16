On the clock! CIAC adopts 35-second clock for boys and girls varsity, starting in 2023-24

WALLINGFORD — The shot clock is coming to Connecticut high school basketball.

The CIAC Board of Control voted to adopt a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2023-24 season, the CIAC announced Thursday.

The shot clock is only mandatory for the varsity level. It will be optional for the JV and freshman levels.

An adult must run the shot clock at the varsity level, but it is not mandatory for an adult to run the shot clock at the JV and freshman levels.

The adoption of the shot clock began with a proposal from the CIAC Boys and Girls Basketball committees that was later overwhelmingly endorsed in a survey of CIAC member schools.

Sheehan girls basketball Coach Mike Busillo has been a longtime proponent of the shot clock.

“It’s exciting and it’s better for basketball and I’m all about what’s better for basketball,” Busillo said. “To me, there was never any reason not to have one other than financial reasons. It’s a reward for good defense.”

Busillo noted his teams have often played great half-court defense for 45 seconds only to have the opposing team pull the ball back out.

“You aren’t going to see that anymore,” he said. “You will be rewarded for playing good defense for 35 seconds. There will be more Offensive possessions and it will be more of a fan-friendly game, especially on the girls side. More shots and more scoring.”

There have been several cases throughout the state of players holding the ball on their hip near mid-court early in the fourth quarter and just letting the clock run to sit on a lead.

“It adds another layer to coaching and that’s exciting for me,” Busillo said. “The shot clock puts a premium on basketball IQ and its coaches to teach that to our players.”

Southington girls Coach Howie Hewitt said he could go either way on it. His biggest concern was always finding someone to run the shot clock properly.

“You need a basketball savvy person to run it,” Hewitt said. “You have to know when there’s a change of possession. You have to be really watching, and I think there’s going to be some growing pains.

“I’m not for it, but I’m not against it,” Hewitt added. “Everyone went wild about bringing in the 3-point line and that worked out pretty well. But again, there will be growing pains.”

Sheehan boys Coach Joe Gaetano said he was never in favor of the shot clock. They echoed some of Hewitt’s points.

“I’m a purist and I didn’t want to see the shot clock coming to high school basketball,” Gaetano said. “But now that it’s here, you have to embrace it. I think it’s going to create a lot of trial and error. It’s going to put pressure on two-man referee teams to make sure the clock starts and stops. Schools are going to have to find someone who is sharp to run the clock. It’s a major change. I would be perfectly happy if we didn’t have it, but I’m a little old-fashioned. I don’t see the need for it.

“I’m not a big fan of it,” he continued. “It’s going to happen and we are going to have to adjust. In three or four years it will be like it was around forever.”

Maloney girls Coach John Vieira is in the pro-shot clock camp. He was pleased with the news.

“I think it’s good because people can’t stall,” Vieira said. “This will speed up the game and put more of an onus on the team to execute, and the best thing to come out of this is we are going to be helping these kids get ready for the shot clock in college.

“Early on, we will have to work out the Kinks and I’m sure there is going to be human error,” Vieira added. “But, overall, it will make for a better game.”

Wilcox Tech boys basketball Coach Randy Farkas said he was shocked the shot clock was actually becoming a reality after all the talk on the subject over the years.

“I think it’s great,” Farkas said. “We are catching up with other states and the prep schools. We were a little behind, but this will help, especially the college-bound athletes.”

Farkas said it will take some time for his team to get adjusted to the change.

“It’s going to speed up the game and a lot more shots will be taken,” said the Wilcox coach. “It’s going to be fun.”

Down the road at Platt, Panthers boys Coach Shawon Moncrief said the shot clock is long overdue.

“I feel good about it,” Moncrief said. “I don’t think it will change things for me too much, except at the end of the game situation. Instead of teams stalling, they will have to play basketball. This forces you to play a complete game. I’m excited.”

Wilcox Tech Athletic Director Steve Wodarski, a basketball referee of 36 years who is the rules interpreter IAABO Board No. 10, had this observation:

“As an official, I personally don’t see the need for a shot clock. I’ve done thousands of games over the years and I could count on one hand how many games that would have been better with a shot clock.

“I don’t see a need for it,” Wodarski added, “but this topic gets high visibility when an up-tempo team is losing to a slow-it-down team and you hear cries for a shot clock.”

As an Athletic director, Wodarski said a shot clock will be an adjustment.

“We will need to hire a shot clock person who is knowledgeable about basketball,” Wodarski said. “You could make an argument for a third official for the games, but there is already a shortage of officials. I think you could get a sub-varsity official from the freshman and JV doubleheader to do the clock for varsity, but that’s already a long day for him or her.”

Wodarski said the players won’t have any trouble adjusting to the shot clock. The learning curve, he said, will be for officials and the scorer’s table.

Maloney boys basketball Coach Dave Parness said he’s not for or against a shot clock and doesn’t think it should be the top priority for the game. His main issue is giving basketball teams more time in the preseason to prepare for the season.

Parness knows the issue. His teams typically have a lot of football players, and with Maloney enjoying recent postseason success on the gridiron, including last year’s Class L state title run, they often don’t join the basketball team until a couple of days before the season starts.

“The idea of ​​people holding a ball for 35 seconds, I don’t think people understand how hard that is in high school basketball,” Parness said. “In our league, we have a good amount of players and so many good athletes. No one is holding the ball for more than 35 seconds. I don’t see it.

“Overall, you are looking to fix a quality of the game and how you can make it better,” he continued. “If a school has a good football team, give the players a couple of weeks and start the season a little later These kids get beat up from August and get right into basketball season … This is a skill-oriented sport and you don’t have any contact with them before the season.”

Parness said the shot clock won’t affect his team until the end of the game.

“It could end up helping kids,” Parness said. “Many of them don’t get a chance to have the ball with the clock running down, so maybe it will help us having them deal with it more often.”