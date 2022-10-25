On Stage Vacaville Returns to support local arts – The Vacaville Reporter

Following a brief hiatus, On Stage Vacaville is back to continue its mission for 21 years: To support Theater art Venues throughout the city and make Vacaville a regional entertainment destination.

“As a result of the pandemic, most if not all of our local performing arts groups suffered tremendous financial hardship,” OSV President Lisa Hilas said in a statement. “Unlike schools or other businesses, their inability to rehearse in person or perform to live audiences devastated their revenue stream. Our community relies on these groups to bring entertainment, culture and education to Vacaville and the surrounding areas, especially children.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, OSV held various online fundraisers. The proceeds were then used to provide grants to local art organizations such as Bliss Urban Arts, Starbound Youth Theatre, Young Artists Conservatory of Music, the Vacaville Ballet Company and Solano Symphony Orchestra.

“These Grants helped offset Theater rental fees so they could get back onstage post-pandemic more quickly once restrictions were lifted,” Hilas said in a statement. “Our ability to make a difference in our community keeps us engaged and energized to do more. We are now positioned to support a wide variety of local performers and venues.”

OSV has partnered with several local organizations to host several events over the next few months. It is Nov. 13, it will team up with the Saturday Club of Vacaville for Bingo Bonanza, a bingo fundraiser for the Saturday Club, which has supported the arts in Vacaville since 1909. This event is from 1 to 4 pm at 125 West Kendal St. Tickets can be purchased online at Saturdayclubvacaville.com.

It’s Dec. 10 and 11, OSV will be hosting its first live show since the Pandemic at Journey Downtown. Jack Wright will be performing a tribute to legendary singer/songwriter Neil Diamond, whose pop standards include “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” and many more. “Jack Wright’s Live Concert Experience: A Cherry Cherry Christmas” will debut with a 7 pm Dec. 10 performances followed by a 2 pm Dec. 11 Matinee at 308 Main St.

Other Journey Downtown shows to be Hosted by OSV in the coming months include “Viva Santana,” a tribute to the legendary Latin rock band on Feb. 3, and “Markme on Stage,” a stage adaptation of a short film by Angela Arteritano focusing on flamenco dances, on Feb. 4.

For more information, go to Onstagevacaville.org/.