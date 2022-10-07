On Stage — Solve the puzzle at the Colonial Arts Center this week

BUCKHANNON – It is safe to say that after a hiatus since 2020 Buckhannon Community Theater is back!

After a successful return in August with a youth production of Frozen Jr, the company is proud to return with adults in Clue: On Stage. The show is being presented on Main Street in Buckhannon, bringing the stage adaptation of the classic film to the new Colonial Arts Center.

Director Dannie Stiles is new to Directing for Buckhannon Community Theater but brings his own stage and screen experience and his love of the film to the project.

“This story is silly and fun,” they said. “The stage adaptation includes the best moments from the film and brings them to life, but also includes some new moments not seen in the 1985 film”

The Colonial Arts Center has been undergoing renovations to make the space a home for the arts in Upshur County and will be the first fully realized stage production in the space.

Colonial Arts Center Manager Anne Wilson is excited to see the first production take place.

“The impact of having a show here is this community pARTnership will brighten our arts culture and really show the community how powerful arts programming can be,” Wilson said. “By working together instead of separately, we will continue to bring nothing but the best art possible to our downtown.”

The set includes some pieces on loan from many cast members and the community.

“I’m not sure we would be able to do this without full engagement and commitment from the cast,” Stiles said.

The show features the debut of not only the director, but lighting designer, Bryce O’Loughlin, Stage Managers Teresa Khan and Matasha Weaver, cast members Kaitlin Lantz and Greg Phillips as well as the backstage crew.

“The cast and crew coupled with an incredible director have brought Clue to the BCT stage. I hit the stage in my first appearance with BCT in my all-time favorite The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This gave way to my being in Theater again which is such a thrill. Being in several shows on stage, this is my first opportunity to stage manage,” Khan said. “I really cannot choose which is more fun.”

Weaver has always been fascinated by the technical aspect of theatre, which they have never been able to experience until now.

“Being on stage is amazing and feels like home to me, but the behind scenes is so intricate and brings a whole new light and respect to the stage managing team and crew,” she said.

The lighting and costume designs are full of color and very reminiscent of the original Hasbro Board game. Lighting Designer Bryce O’Loughlin “is excited to step into the world of stage lighting and especially to be the first to make full use of the CAC’s new setup.”

BCT’s Lead Costumer Carol Meese is at her finest costuming this show. The choices made will help transport audiences back to the 1950s.

“I played (the game) with my friends in the 1960s,” Meese said. “For me, costuming Clue is nostalgic as I work with our talented local actors, fitting each costume piece according to the character’s individual personality.

“From the costumes to the lighting, the set and the amazing jobs the Actors have been doing it is truly one of my biggest Joys of the year to see this show come to life, and to see my friends Transform before my eyes into literary icons .”

Stiles is amazed at how cohesive the creative team has come together to create a seamless look for the show.

Clue: On Stage will play at the Colonial Arts Center (48 E Main Street in Buckhannon) on Thursday, October 6, Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8 at 7 pm and Sunday, October 9 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 and will be available for purchase one hour before showtime. The show is rated a hard PG. If you have seen the movie, the jokes and language are very similar. There is some language and innuendo in the show. But the family will enjoy the show fully.