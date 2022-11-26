On Small Business Saturday, holiday artist market supports Memphis artists and makers – FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Small Business Saturday is happening across the Mid-South, and tens of thousands of dollars will be changing hands between customers and local businesses.

The annual shopping day encourages people to shop locally and pump money back into the local economy.

The Memphis Arts Collective began its annual holiday artist market to help support members of Memphis’ art community.

The market runs through Dec. 24.

One shopper, Jacquelin Davis, attended the event with her husband.

“We bought some Pottery for our in-laws,” she said.

The Arts Collective, located at the corner of Poplar and Highland near East Memphis, is now in its 30th year.

The event boasts a mix of different types of art including glasswork, mosaics and other handmade crafts.

The market brings together people looking to buy art and support the 30 local artists who make it.

Davis said one thing that really drew her attention this year was the mosaics.

“We saw it on Facebook and that’s what drew me out here,” she said.

Artist Jana Wilson said Memphis is a big art town.

“This is probably everyone’s biggest event of the year,” she said.

Wilson, of Frayser, repurposes discarded items to make what’s known as “junk art.”

The market is open from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm Monday through Saturdays and noon to 5 pm on Sundays.

