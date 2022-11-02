On NBA unaccountability & unseemly entanglements from Udoka to Irving

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have maintained a strange link for nearly a decade now with the two teams’ Fate inextricably entangled first through the deal that sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets, then later through the stars the Celtics drafted from the draft assets Brooklyn traded them.

But the connection didn’t stop there, with Kyrie Irving leaving the team to join the Nets, and Boston hiring away Ime Udoka to be their head coach. Now, in recent weeks, things have taken an even stranger, more concerning turn. The Nets are poised to hire an Udoka suspended for misconduct while Irving’s dalliances with a thread of antisemitism creeping through the NBA media sphere to touch the Celtics by way of Ye (FKA Kanye West).

To talk about that resurgent antisemitism in a broader, historical context, as well as the more immediate impact of Brooklyn perhaps poaching Udoka, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with The Nation’s By Dave Zirin to dive deep into some heavy material.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what Zirin had to say about his new article on Irving, as well as Udoka, Jaylen Brown’s Donda ties, and more in an important Episode of the Celtics Lab.

