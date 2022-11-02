On NBA (un)accountability and unseemly entanglements from Ime Udoka to Kyrie Irving with Dave Zirin
The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have maintained a strange link for nearly a decade now with the two teams’ Fate inextricably entangled first through the deal that sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets, then later through the stars the Celtics drafted from the draft assets Brooklyn traded them.
But the connection didn’t stop there, with Kyrie Irving leaving the team to join the Nets, and Boston hiring away Ime Udoka to be their head coach. Now, in recent weeks, things have taken an even stranger, more concerning turn. The Nets are poised to hire an Udoka suspended for misconduct while Irving’s dalliances with a thread of antisemitism creeping through the NBA media sphere to touch the Celtics by way of Ye (FKA Kanye West).
To talk about that resurgent antisemitism in a broader, historical context, as well as the more immediate impact of Brooklyn perhaps poaching Udoka, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with The Nation’s By Dave Zirin to dive deep into some heavy material.
Powered by RedCircle
Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what Zirin had to say about his new article on Irving, as well as Udoka, Jaylen Brown’s Donda ties, and more in an important Episode of the Lab.
Powered by RedCircle
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Related
Watch Boston’s ‘New Big Three’ pitch nicknames for themselves back in the day
Is Jayson Tatum the Boston Celtics’ Most Valuable Player?
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum opens up about his complicated relationship with his dad
How Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has grown his game
Luke Kornet gives his thoughts on candy corn: ‘It’s got a great PR team’
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett weigh in on the Boston Celtics, NBA’s week one action
List
Jaylen Brown-backed tourney for Donda Academy canceled due to Ye West ties
List
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 112-94 blowout of the Wizards at TD Garden
List
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA
List
Champion Celtics alum Ray Allen recirculates article on Auschwitz after Ye West’s antisemitic rants
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire