On MLK Day, Worcester Black artists reflect on a more inclusive art scene

WORCESTER — Jennessa Burks grew up loving art.

“I was that kid always walking around with a sketchbook,” she recalled with a chuckle.

Naturally, the city native enjoyed visiting galleries and museums, being inspired by the works of great artists. But despite this, she felt there was always something missing that she couldn’t grasp.

“It was like there was a void and it wasn’t until adulthood that I realized that I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in art,” said Burks, a Doherty High School Graduate who went on to Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester State University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Indeed, she saw the clear lack of representation of people of color, whether as artists or subjects of artwork.

