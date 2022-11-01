On Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans, Terry Fontenot approach to NFL trade deadline

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi Scott, crazy win huh? Now that we’re in first place, and the Playoffs suddenly seems like a real possibility, do you think Terry gets us some d-back help before tomorrow’s trade deadline? I can’t see us getting out of the first round with all the explosive plays we’re giving up. Thank you.

Bair: We’re no longer talking about battling for a playoff spot, having moved on to a first-round matchup, Will? Your confidence is growing fast. Huh. In regard to the NFL trade deadline, I wouldn’t anticipate the Falcons being active. Never say never, of course, but I don’t think the Falcons are giving up draft capital and aren’t taking rentals.

They Desperately miss AJ Terrell, but he’s coming back eventually. I think the Falcons are comfortable with Darren Hall on the other side, and they at least need to know what they have in him for the future. They need another defensive lineman or edge rusher, but I wouldn’t anticipate them going out and getting one in trade.

Craig Green from Angier, NC

Hey Scott, my question is this: now that the Falcons are at .500 halfway through the season and controlling their own destiny, how important is their late bye week? Does it help or hurt them in your view?

Bair: I didn’t like the late bye at all when the schedule first came out. Thought it was too late to be truly impactful. The Falcons are in it, however, and I like it a lot more. Most everyone’s banged up by Week 14, and some respite could refuel the Falcons for an important stretch run.

