On Eve of Season-Opener, C’s Have One Goal in Mind

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have been itching to get back on the court ever since finishing two wins shy of their Championship goal last June. Tomorrow night, they can finally begin to take care of their unfinished business as they turn the page to Game 1 of the 2022-23 regular season.

Tipping off their campaign against another Eastern Conference juggernaut, the C’s will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Not only will it be their first game of the season, but also the very first NBA game of the season. So they’ll have the honor of setting the tone for the entire league on national television, all while paying tribute to the late Bill Russell in a variety of ways.

“Honestly, it’s like the first day of school tomorrow,” Jayson Tatum told Celtics.com Monday afternoon following Boston’s final practice of the preseason. “I got my outfit laid out, it’s just exciting. Time flies, it’s already my sixth year so just trying to stay in the moment, and enjoy it because it’s a dream come true that I get to play basketball for a living so I’m ready to get back out there.”

Whether it be from the perspective of Tatum at the start of his sixth year or Al Horford at the start of his 16th year, Day 1s will never fail to make these guys feel like kids again.

“We’re just excited that it’s finally here,” said the 36-year-old Horford. “Obviously we were looking forward to getting back together in the preseason, but now that [the regular season] is here, we’re pretty excited about it and I feel good about our group.”

Boston’s preseason play gave the team plenty to feel good about, especially with how it performed on the Offensive end. The C’s led the league in points, assists, and 3-point makes per game and placed among the top five in several other categories as well. Although they finished 2-2, their core looked extremely cohesive even while missing a couple of key players such as Danilo Gallinari and Rob Williams.

“I think we had a really successful training camp,” said Tatum. “Obviously, we wish we had Gallo and Rob, but the group that we’ve had, I loved the way we’ve played our preseason games and I’ve loved the way we’ve practiced. I think everyone is Jelling well together. The feeling that we have out there, it feels good.”

It feels good heading into the opener for several reasons, Horford says. “It’s obviously a big game, [the Sixers] are a really good team. But more than anything, for me, just happy to play a game that matters. Regular season, Let’s get this going. Opening Night at the Garden, honoring Bill Russell. There’s a lot of things that are good. It’s good to be a Celtic right now.”

With that being said, the team doesn’t want to get too far ahead of itself. They’ve repeatedly stated how being the Defending Eastern Conference Champions doesn’t come with any guarantees, especially while playing among such a stacked group of competitors.

“We’re not going to skip steps,” said interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla. “We have to treat every day with the utmost detail and the utmost approach in what we’re trying to accomplish.”

But that doesn’t mean they can’t dream big. They know exactly what it is that they’re trying to accomplish after coming so close last season.