On Ben Finley and a future QB controversy

Dave Doeren’s undershirt, Ben Finley outdueling Drake Maye and a future quarterback controversy were among the hottest topics after NC State knocked off No. 17 UNC during a thrilling 30-27 double-overtime win in Chapel Hill.

Questions were asked via social media, email and in person. So Let’s jump into this week’s NC State football mailbag.

Do you think Finley knocked Drake Maye out of serious consideration for the Heisman?

Well first off, as great as Finley was during Friday’s win – and his performance as he put it later put “a big ol’ Band-Aid on the season” – the credit goes to the defense for slowing down Maye.

UNC’s redshirt freshman had 106 passing yards through three quarters before completing 12 of 19 passes for 110 yards that included a last-second touchdown pass to extend the game to overtime.

But as much credit as NC State’s defense deserves for knocking Maye out of the Heisman race, I believe that had already happened. Maye was already on the outside looking in before last week’s embarrassing 21-17 home loss to Georgia Tech where the offense was held scoreless in the second half and Maye held without a touchdown pass. Friday, though, was absolutely the nail in the coffin for his Heisman hopes.

It was Finley, though, who took the parting shot at Maye on Friday night.

“I never tried to get into UNC, but according to Drake (Maye) I couldn’t have,” Finley said, referencing Maye’s comments in September that NC State students couldn’t get into UNC. “It’s nice to get a degree from NC State in finance.”

It’s a great problem to have, BUT!! What in the heck is going to happen to the quarterback position next season?

It’s hard to believe at the beginning of the season that NC State would have three quarterbacks with legitimate claims to the starting job next season.

Devin Leary, the preseason ACC player of the year, could return for his final year of Eligibility and true freshman MJ Morris looked like the heir apparent during a comeback win over Virginia Tech and a 30-21 win over Wake Forest. Then there’s Finley, who finally got his shot against UNC and looked the part during the double-overtime win.

Here’s how I see it playing out. Leary will transfer and find a starting job at another Power 5 school. He deserves to finish out his college career that way. Morris and Finley will stay and compete for the starting job. I expect Morris to win that battle and Finley to be the backup next season.

What was Dave Doeren wearing under his shirt after the game?

After his television interviews and celebrating with his players on the field at Kenan Stadium, Doeren made his way towards Wolfpack fans in the corner, tearing off his pullover to reveal a “Light it Red” T-shirt underneath. The T-shirt had an image of NC State’s Memorial Belltower. The fans went crazy. They showed it off again during postgame interviews with the media. He said he wears it “quite a bit” over his gameday pullover. This was the first time he had shown it off.

“This will make a lot of things feel better,” he said after the win. “It’s a 365-day you-know-what sandwich that the other school gets to eat. And we didn’t want to eat it.”