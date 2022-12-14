On a team lacking size, Camas boys basketball looks to capitalize on other strengths and mismatches

The difference was, that team largely ran through Seniors Carson Frawley and Stephen Behil, both of whom are now playing college basketball and Chaminade and Whitworth, respectively.

Naturally, some thought Camas could experience somewhat of a drop-off this season. So far, the Papermakers haven’t seen one. They’re simply a different

“No hard feelings with Carson or Stephen, those are some of my super close friends, but I think we overestimated how much of a gap there was. The reality is, the gap isn’t as big as we thought it was,” Currie said. “Height-wise, we’re still working on boxing out and figuring out how we’re gonna utilize our speed even more, now that we’re a smaller team. But scoring-wise, I feel like I’ve picked up a lot of the load this year, and that’s just hard work in the offseason. Jace has been amazing. Theo has been amazing. Josh has been amazing. We’ve missed (Jamison Carlisle) for the start of the year and people are going to be really surprised with the improvements he’s made as a scorer.”

Dabasinskas added: “This team is like a family to me, and to everyone else as well. We lost some very powerful Seniors last year, but the Seniors coming in this year really learned from those guys and started teaching their ways to the underclassmen. It really brought everyone together.”

Tuesday’s game against RA Long, which finished fifth at the Class 2A state tournament in March, was the Papermakers’ final tune-up before heading north to Seattle for the Hardwood Invite Dec. 17-20. Camas opens against Silas, and the field also features a strong group of Washington teams including Garfield, King’s, Roosevelt, Bellevue and Tumwater.