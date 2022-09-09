Omer Yurtseven shares that his No. 1 goal is to earn a rotation spot with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat big man Omer Yurtseven showed that he can compete at the NBA level in the 2021-22 season, as he earned significant playing time when Bam Adebayo was sidelined with a thumb injury early on in the campaign.

Now, Yurtseven has his sights set on earning a rotation spot with Miami. The Heat have depth at center after bringing back Dewayne Dedmon this offseason, but Yurtseven could eventually pass the Veteran if he proves himself to Heat head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Well. 1 is getting that rotational spot during training camp and throughout the season,” Yurtseven said to BasketballNews.com. “In order to do that, I need to be in the best shape I can, which I am [currently]. Cutting down the body fat and increasing weight, it’s been a grind. But it’s an Everyday thing. I’ve been doing it non-stop for four years now.”

The Heat are known for asking their players to be in tip-top shape, and Yurtseven appears to be committed to that. If an injury happens like it did to Adebayo last season, Yurtseven clearly knows he needs to be ready to contribute right away.

Last season, Yurtseven appeared in 56 games for the Heat and made 12 starts. However, he only played 12.6 minutes per game, and he only appeared in nine playoff games. Yurtseven played a very minor role in the playoffs, getting less than 10 minutes of action in each of his outings.

Despite that, he showed some promise in his 12 starts for the Heat during the 2021-22 regular season. In those games, Yurtseven averaged 12.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He also added seven blocks in his 12 starts.

Those are really solid numbers, and they show Miami what the young center can do in an expanded role. Even though Yurtseven won’t play over Adebayo, he could have value off the bench when the team needs to go big.

Heat fans have to love Yurtseven’s dedication to getting better as he enters his second season with the franchise.