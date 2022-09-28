Omari Forson scores again for England under-19s, eight goal contributions in nine games

Omari Forson continued his excellent start to the season by scoring another goal for England’s under-19s side.

The Manchester United youngster came off the bench in a European Championship Qualifier to finish off a well-worked team move.

Forson had scored last week in a 6-0 win over Georgia in which he also provided an assist.

This completes his international break in which he leaves with three goal contributions in three games.

Omari Forson scores again for England under-19s

Forson’s international contribution follows on from his successful performances for Manchester United’s under-21 side to start the season.





The teenager has four goals and one assist in six appearances to date, including a goal in the EFL Trophy.

Add his club and country form together and Forson has eight goal contributions in nine games.

This is an impressive tally Forson may struggle to maintain, but it’s great to see regardless after an injury-hit 2021/22.

After a promising pre-season in 2021, fitness problems hampered his campaign, in which he scored just one under-21 goal and had no assists.

He dropped down into the under-18 Squad where he was a substitute in the FA Youth Cup run. They scored four goals and provided two assists for the 18s, but none of the strikes came in the cup.

Forson had made his breakthrough at under-21 level in the final game of the 2020/21 season in which he scored one and provided two assists in a 6-2 win over Derby, making his debut at just 16.

Omari Forson’s time to shine

Now he is kicking on, scoring the equalizer against West Ham a Fortnight ago at Altrincham in front of a watching Erik ten Hag.

Forson has trained with the Manchester United first team in recent weeks, and the Winger has set himself up for a very productive season, where he is the under-21s top scorer currently.

Still only 18, Forson will be glad to have kept up his momentum during the international break, and England have now qualified for the UEFA under-19s Championship after the team’s latest win.

Manchester United signed Forson in 2019 from Tottenham Hotspur, The Mail reported, beating competition from Arsenal for his signature.

Whenever he has Featured for United’s academy sides he has played well, and he is currently embracing his regular role, with an eye for a pass, and an ability to find space with his movement.

