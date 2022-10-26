Omar Ortiz scores a goal to spark Bloom to the Sectional final

For sophomore forward Omar Ortiz, Bloom soccer has always been a big part of his life and that of his family.

But while continuing that family tradition, Ortiz is also elevating the Blazing Trojans into unchartered territory.

“My mom (Carmen) and dad (Francisco) both played soccer for Bloom,” Ortiz said. “My sister, Sabrina, played soccer for Bloom. It runs in the family, so I have to carry it on.”

Bloom’s Omar Ortiz takes a shot as Shepard’s Chris Fernandez, left, and Filip Zawodniak, right, defend during a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jon Cunningham/Daily Southtown)

Ortiz will now play Deeper into the state tournament than any of his family members — or any Bloom soccer player, period — has gone.

He scored in the final minute of the first half Tuesday night to spark the fifth-seeded Blazing Trojans to a 5-1 win over eighth-seeded Shepard in a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal.

Bloom (21-5-2) advanced to the first Sectional Championship game in program history and will play at 6:30 pm Friday against third-seeded Romeoville (25-1-1), a 3-2 Winner over second-seeded Stagg (20-3-2).

Ortiz, who also had an assist Tuesday, has earned bragging rights in his family by taking the Blazing Trojans to new heights.

Shepard’s Zaid Jaber (2) tries to contain Bloom’s Jonathan Magana (7) during a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jon Cunningham/Daily Southtown)

“It’s definitely going to be something I’m always going to talk about,” Ortiz said. “I think we can go even farther this year and next year, too.”

Jonathan Magana scored two goals for the third straight playoff game for the Blazing Trojans. Miguel Vilchis added a goal and an assist and Christopher Mendez scored a goal.

Zaid Jaber scored off Aidan Breslin’s assist for Shepard (18-8), which had won its second regional title in four seasons.

The game was tied 1-1 before Ortiz created some magic for his 24th goal of the season.

Shepard’s Zaid Jaber, right, reacts to scoring a goal against Bloom during a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jon Cunningham/Daily Southtown)

After a corner kick was broken up, Brandon Bravo gathered the ball and slipped a pass to Ortiz. With his back to the net, Ortiz quickly spun around and ripped a 25-yard shot off the inside of the corner where the right post meets the crossbar and in, giving his team the lead for good.

“I just saw there was only a minute left and I was like, ‘We have to get a goal,'” Ortiz said. “It was 1-1 and we needed a goal to boost our confidence. I just wanted to turn around and take a quick shot.

“I was shocked with my own shot. I thought it was going to go in, but to see it hit the crossbar perfectly, it was amazing to see.”

Bloom Coach Zack Radtke was equally amazed.

Bloom’s Miguel Vilchis (5) advances the ball as Shepard’s Filip Zawodniak defends during a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jon Cunningham/Daily Southtown)

“It was a beautiful, beautiful goal,” Radtke said. “That looked like it was going over and it just dipped right into the corner. That’s why I tell Omar that every time he turns, he just should hit it on goal.

“He has a knack for finding those. He does it over and over again. He has a crazy ability to find little pieces everywhere for goals and assists. We watch the passes he makes, and there’s just little things he sees that others don’t.”

Ortiz set up Magana’s goal off a give-and-go to make it 3-1 with 29:17 to go. Magana continued his hot streak 13 minutes later, scoring again for a three-goal lead.

Bloom’s Omar Ortiz (11) battles with Shepard’s Filip Zawodniak (7) to get to the ball during a Class 3A Lockport Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jon Cunningham/Daily Southtown)

In the second semifinal, Bart Jaskowski twice rallied Stagg from a deficit with goals, but Romeoville’s Demian Martinez topped him with a hat trick.

Martinez’s 40-yard goal that he tucked under the crossbar with 16:35 left was the difference for the Spartans, who will play in a Sectional final for the second straight season after losing last year to Lockport.

Bloom, meanwhile, will look to keep making history.

“Even when (Shepard) scored, I kind of knew we were a second-half warrior team,” Magana said. “Omar’s goal started the comeback. Now, we get to keep going.”

Steve Millar is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.