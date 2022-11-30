Omaha’s Duchesne Academy becomes ‘zero-waste’ school ahead of 2030 goal
Omaha’s Duchesne Academy has reached its “zero-waste” goal earlier than officials expected.
The all-girls Catholic preparatory high school has announced that it hit the goal by diverting the majority of its waste away from landfills. Duchesne had set a goal of becoming a zero-waste school by 2030 after Sustainability efforts were launched during the 2016-17 school year.
A recent waste audit showed the school reached the threshold of being zero waste, meaning it diverts at least 90% of waste away from landfills and to recycling or composting programs. This year, Duchesne diverted 91% of its waste.