Omaha Westside is aiming for the Warriors’ first state volleyball banner

The small Spotlight in the upper corner of the Omaha Westside gym is barely noticeable.

But what it represents to the volleyball team is something that’s driven the Warriors all season.

It was installed at the request of Coach Korrine Bowers as a motivational tool. The light is shining on the wall near the school’s 14 other state championship banners.

Several sports are represented, although volleyball is not one of them.

“We’ve got the spot,” Bowers said. “Now we need to go out and get a banner.”

That vacant, Illuminated area gets addressed before every practice.

“We’re reminded of it all the time,” outside hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson said. “Win by the spotlight, lose by the spotlight.”

Bowers said she came up with the idea over the summer and asked Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman about it.

“They said, ‘You want a what?'” she said. “But he got it installed and it’s been a rallying point for us.”

Bowers, in her fifth season as head coach, understands the sense of urgency. The Warriors earned a trip to state last year for the first time since 2002 and made it two in a row last week by capturing the district A-4 title.

Most of the key players on Bowers’ 28-8 Squad are seniors, and this is their last chance to secure that elusive first banner. The Warriors’ best finish at state came in 1985 when they were the runner-up to Lincoln East.

“It would be huge to finish off this season with a championship,” the Coach said. “It would put Westside on the volleyball map and mean so much to the school.”

Ndam-Simpson, a Creighton Recruit and a returning All-Nebraska player, said that the 2021 state tourney appearance will hopefully serve as a stepping stone.

“Last year we were really happy to get to state,” she said. “This year, it was more than an expectation.”

Ndam-Simpson, one of six seniors, leads the team in kills with 446. Senior Samantha Laird, a South Dakota commit, isn’t far behind at 403.

“Getting to state last year was a great experience,” Laird said. “This year, we feel like every team has a chance to win it.”

The sixth-seeded Warriors started the state tourney last year with a five-set win over third-seeded Lincoln Southwest. Westside had another five-set battle in the semifinals but lost to second seed Millard West.

“It’s rewarding to get back to state,” Laird said. “We’ve all put in the work and this team has really bonded.”

Unlike Ndam-Simpson and Laird, senior setter Jocelyn Healy has no plans to continue playing in college. Her volleyball career probably ends this week in Lincoln.

“This is it for me,” she said. “I definitely want to go out on top.”

It’s been an interesting season for the Warriors, who have overcome injuries and several lineup tweaks — the biggest being the return of Healy to setter. She was originally going to play libero.

The move has paid off as she has dished out 842 assists, most going to Ndam-Simpson or Laird.

That, plus the return of injured middle blockers Kensington TeKrony and Isabella Lamb, has the Warriors ready for Wednesday’s state tourney opener against Gretna.

“Getting over those hurdles this year has really helped our depth,” Bowers said. “We feel like we’re at full strength and ready to go.”

If Westside is going to secure that first state championship, it will definitely have to earn it. The eight-team Class A field is as rugged as ever, topped by overall No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South.

Still, the Warriors agree the school’s first volleyball banner sure would look nice up in the corner of the gym — right where the spotlight is pointed.