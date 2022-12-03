Omaha hockey overcomes three-goal deficit to steal high-scoring win over Western Michigan

An early three-goal deficit proved to be no problem Friday night for the Omaha hockey team.

The Mavericks roared back with seven straight goals and held on to claim a 7-6 win over No. 14 Western Michigan. The game was played in front of a season-high 6,623 at Baxter Arena.

“I’m tired,” UNO Coach Mike Gabinet said. “We got punched in the face early, clawed back into it and then held on in the third period.”

The Broncos held that 3-0 advantage with 7:10 left in the opening period on goals by Jamie Rome, Ryan McAllister and Jack Perbix. Omaha got goals from Tyler Weiss and Nolan Krenzen later in the period, making it 3-2.

“Even when we were down 3-0, we had great energy on the bench,” Weiss said. “(Team captain) Nolan Sullivan was telling everybody to keep their heads up.”

The Mavs dominated the second period, outscoring the Broncos 5-0 to take a 7-3 lead. Jacob Guevin, Cam Berg, Ray Fust, Jonny Tychonick and Ty Mueller all lit the lamp for UNO.

Western Michigan got a goal from Dylan Wendt early in the third period and defenseman Zak Galambos made it 7-5 when he one-timed a shot past Mavs goalie Jake Kucharski with 12:57 left.

Omaha appeared to add to its lead with 9:53 left when Jack Randl scored what would have been his nation-leading 14th goal, but the play was ruled offside after review.

The Broncos, who have the nation’s No. 1 offense, made it 7-6 with 7:08 remaining when McAllister took advantage of a turnover to score his second goal of the game.

Western Michigan pulled its goalie with three minutes left but couldn’t get it tied. The Broncos had a great chance with seven seconds left, but Kucharski denied a tip in front by Jason Polin.

​”That was a long third period,” Weiss said. “My heart was going crazy.”

The Mavs moved their record to 7-6-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the NCHC.

“We found a way to get a big-time win against the second-place team in the NCHC,” Gabinet said. “I told the guys that there’s going to be some adversity and you’ve got to respond to it.”

The teams will play again Saturday night at 7:07 pm at Baxter Arena.

Western Michigan (10-7-0, 4-3-0)… 3 0 3 — 6

UNO (7-6-2, 3-3-1)……………………… 2 5 0 — 7

First period: 1, WMU, Rome (Berger, McAllister), 1:59, PP. 2, WMU, McAllister (Polin), 11:04. 3, WMU, Perbix (Fiedler, Galambos), 12:50 p.m. 4, UNO, Weiss (Pennington, Miller), 13:25. 5, UNO, Krenzen (Randl), 14:57.

Second period: 6, UNO, Guevin (Lemay, Pivonka), 4:43, PP. 7, UNO, Berg (Weiss, Mitchell), 7:55. 8, UNO, Fust (Glynn, Sullivan), 9:37. 9, UNO, Tychonick (Miller, Berg), 14:34, PP. 10, UNO, Mueller (Guevin, Pivonka), 16:16, PP.

Third period: 11, WMU, Wendt (Bauer), 1:43. 12, WMU, Galambos (Fulp, Grainger), 7:03, PP. 13, WMU, McAllister (Sasson), 12:52.

Goalies: WMU, Rowe (11 saves), Laursen (11 saves). UNO, Kucharski (26 clays).

Penalties-minutes: WMU 3-6, UNO 3-6.