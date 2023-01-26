Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards move to Bluffs venue
The red carpet will be out at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs on Sunday for the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards.
The ceremony is returning to an in-person event this year for the first time since 2020. Awards will be presented to local visual artists, musicians and performers in a number of categories.
Lifetime achievement awards will go to painter, paper and installation artist Susan Knight, R&B Drummer and musician Curly Martin and actor Cork Ramer. BFF (Benson First Friday) Omaha and its founder Alex Jochim will receive a cultural Stewardship award.
Poet and performer Zedeka Poindexter and actor and producer Kerron Stark will be the hosts.
The evening will begin when McCormick’s 1894 bar opens at 5 pm for pre-ceremony drinks and food from Chef Around the Block. Guests can also browse through the Anne & John P. Nelson Gallery at that time.
The ceremony begins at 6:30 and will feature several live performances.