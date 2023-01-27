Olympic basketball rules, key terms and definitions

The game of basketball is enjoyed the world over, and has been a part of the Olympic program since 1936 when the men’s competition debuted (women’s basketball was added for the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games). The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the top professional men’s and women’s leagues in the world, have a Massive global reach, but their rules for the game differ slightly from those applied by the International Basketball Federation ( FIBA) for international competitions (including the Olympic Games). Below you’ll find an explanation for these key rule differences, as well as a Handy Glossary for some of the most important terms, slang and lingo in basketball.

Luka Doncic Tokyo 2020 (2021 Getty Images)

Rule differences between the NBA and Olympic basketball Playing time NBA games consist of four 12-minute quarters, while FIBA ​​and the WNBA use four 10-minute quarters for international games. So, WNBA and international games last 40 minutes compared to a 48-minute NBA game. If the scores are tied at the end of regulation, the game has an additional period of overtime: all three institutions use five-minute periods for overtime play, as well as a 24-second shot clock (the amount of time a team is on offense has to shoot the ball and at least make contact with the rim). Court dimensions The NBA boasts the largest court dimensions of any level of basketball at 28.7 meters long, and 15.2 meters wide (94 x 50ft). The three-point line measures at 7.24m (23.9ft) and no less than 0.91 meters (three feet) from each sideline.

NBA court (2021 Getty Images)

A WNBA court has the same dimensions as those used in the NBA save for the three-point line, which is 6.7501 meters (22 feet 1.75 inches) from the basket and no less than 1.02 meters (three feet four inches) from each sideline. At the Olympic Games the court is slightly smaller, measuring 28 x 15m (91.10 x 49.25 ft). The three-point line is also closer to the basket at 6.75m (22.1ft) and no less than 0.9 meters (3.0 feet) from each sideline.

The key in the basketball court is a rectangular painted area inside the three-point arc.

Foul limits In the WNBA and NBA, players can commit six fouls before being disqualified from the game. If a player or Coach receives two technical fouls in the same game, the referee will eject them. Only five fouls are allowed in international play; technical fouls also count against a player’s five-foul limit. Timeouts Per the NBA rulebook, each team is entitled to seven charged timeouts during regulation play. Each team is limited to no more than four timeouts in the fourth period. Each team will be limited to two team timeouts after the later of (i) the three-minute mark of the fourth period or (ii) the conclusion of the second mandatory timeout of the fourth period. The WNBA system is slightly simpler: each team is entitled to three regular timeouts per half during regulation play. Basket interference One of the biggest differences between FIBA ​​and the WNBA/NBA relates to basket interference – also known as goaltending. FIBA and WNBA/NBA rules state that no contact can be made with the ball when it is on a downward flight towards the rim. However, in international play, once the ball strikes the rim, any player can play the ball (ie swat it away or tap it in). Doing so in the WNBA/NBA would result in a goaltending violation.

USA v JPN – Women’s Gold Medal Game – Basketball | Tokyo 2020 Replays

Key basketball terms explained 2-for-1 A strategy used within the last minute of a period or quarter, in which the team with possession times its shot to ensure that it will regain possession with enough time to shoot again before time runs out. Airball A shot that failed to make any contact with the rim and/or backboard. Alley-oop An Offensive play where a player throws a lob pass to a teammate who jumps, catches the ball and scores in one motion, typically with a dunk.

And one A phrase commonly used when a player is fouled in the process of scoring. The player then receives one free throw after the made basket. Ankle-breaker When an offensive player causes his or her defender to stumble or fall due to a skilled dribbling move or pump fake. Asst A player is given an assist after they pass the ball to a teammate, who then scores almost immediately after receiving the pass. Backcourt A team’s guards. Can also mean the half of a court a team is defending. Brick A particularly bad shot that cannons off the backboard or rim with no chance of going in. Carrying A violation in formal play which occurs when an Offensive player holds the ball excessively at the ball’s apex while dribbling.

Michael Jordan – Greatest Basketballer of All Time

Charge A charge is an Offensive foul that occurs when an Offensive player charges into a defender who has established a legal guarding position, typically knocking them to the ground. Coast-to-coast When a player dribbles the ball from one end of the court to the other and scores. Crashing the boards A term to describe rebounding, with “boards” in reference to the backboard and “crashing” referring to aggressively pursuing rebounds. Double-double When a player reaches double figures in two statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, etc.) during the course of a game. A dime An especially good pass that leads to a made basket. Elbow A section of the court where the free throw line meets the line on the side of the key. Free throw An unopposed shot taken at the free throw line, typically granted following a shooting foul. Front court The low post and lower half of the Offensive end of a basketball court, as well as the players who typically play in this area (small forward, power forward and center). Posterize A slang term to describe a moment when a player dunks over the top of a defender in such a memorable and aggressive way it could warrant being made into a poster. Think Vince Carter soaring over Frederic Weis at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Pick and roll An Offensive play where one player sets a screen (also known as a “pick”) for a teammate with the ball, then “rolls” off the screen and towards the basket while looking for a pass from their aforementioned teammate. Screen A player sets a ‘screen’ on Offensive by standing in the way of a defensive player guarding a teammate. The screen acts as a barrier to allow the Offensive player to Briefly Escape his or her defender. The player setting the screen must be stationary when they do, otherwise they will be charged with an Offensive foul. Swish Any shot that goes through the basket without touching the rim or backboard. Technical foul A foul that does not involve any physical contact between opposing players on the court, or any foul given to a non-player. Technical fouls can be given for any number of rule violations, but are commonly made in response to unsportsmanlike conduct from a player or players.

The winning mentality behind USA Women’s basketball dominance