Olympiacos’ Thomas Walkup: “Our goal is to win EuroLeague”

2022-10-06T10:45:31+00:00

Giannis Askounis



The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four is not enough anymore for Thomas Walkup

By Stefanos Tatsios/ [email protected]

New season and new goals for Olympiacos and key combo guard Thomas Walkup.

Walkup, 29, sat down with Eurohoops to preview the 2022-23 edition of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. He didn’t mince his words on the Reds looking to go all the way this time around.

“Our goal is to go back and win it this time,” he said referring to clinching a berth in the Final Four of the 2021-22 season, “Nobody is messing around with just going and being happy with the Final Four. We did that last year. Our goal is to win it this year. I think that we can with the roster that we built and also the experience that we have now. Those two things combined give us a great chance.”

Regular Season Round 1 features Olympiacos at FC Barcelona tomorrow, Friday. From the opener to improving his long-range efficiency and playing alongside Kostas Sloukas. Enjoy Walkup opening up to Eurohoops.

Limited adjustments to the Squad for the Greek Powerhouse with new players ranging from Isaiah Canaan, Joel Bolomboy, and Alec Peters to Tarik Black and George Papas.