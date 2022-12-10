Olympia Arts Commission approves sculpture concepts dubbed ‘tree’ and ‘roots’

By Lorilyn Lirio

The Olympia Arts Commission approved the modified art pieces for the Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Art Crossing project that was previously sent back following community members’ suggestions.

Commissioned artists Jennifer Corio and Dave Frei returned to the Arts Commission on December 8 to present the modified proposed sculptures.

According to Corio, the modified concept highlighted the “richness, all the wonderful assets, the things people love about their neighborhoods, and why they live there and love it so much. And then also express a sense of that connection through sharing these assets. “

Corio and Frei first presented the art concept to the commission in November, but the Commissioners directed the project artists to modify the design plan and suggested changes to one of the sculptures that could better help tell the story.

In November, the Arts Commission opened a public hearing for the art proposals. Two community members participated. The Commissioners asked that the design be presented to the community groups the artists had previously reached out to. These groups were not present at the public hearing.

On Thursday, Corio said they did not make changes in a proposed sculpture which she dubbed as “Tree.”

“This uses the apple tree to symbolize the wealth, the assets, and the fruit of the neighborhood. The only thing we added is birds,” Corio said, adding that she took the idea from one of the public commenters, Roger Horn, who Suggested putting a bird.

The second art proposal is now called “Roots,” a modified artwork of three hands reaching out to each other.

“This was the piece that you all gave really good feedback on. There were only three [hands]and there were many whitespaces,” Corio recalled the public’s comment on the art piece.

The modified version has intertwined roots of the tree, with hands that overlap each other. It has a pedestal that has a plate of fruit.

“Roots are such a great way to talk about connection, your rootedness to the earth, your rootedness to yourself, and each other,” Corio added.

Stephanie Johnson, the planning supervisor with Parks Arts and Recreation, said she reached out to community groups, including Lien Hoa Temple and Risen Faith Fellowship, for public feedback.

“I presented the piece to them, and they loved it,” Johnson told the commissioners. She added that the community members understood the idea of ​​bounty, community, and diversity.

She also shared the art presentation at the Armory annual meeting last month, where members of the Eastside Neighborhood Association were also present. “It was a positive response from the community.”

The Commissioners later voted to recommend the art concept plans to the city council for approval.