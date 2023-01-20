Oly Town Soccer Hosts Grudge Match Saturday

Submitted by Oly Town FC

The Oly Town Artesians this Saturday, January 21 will host the newly formed Everett City FC in week 8 of the Western Indoor Soccer League competition. The match will be home to a rare environment for the Artesians who have seen five wins, one loss and one tie since the season began in November. The best start in the history of the Oly Town Football Club program dating back to 2014 for indoor professional-amateur soccer.

“The focus for us is always on the next opponent” said Head Oly Town Arena Coach Nick Boatright. “We prepare for the specific things they challenge us with. We know the Talent we have in this group and so it is always about getting the most out of it and I think it has to do with our Discipline in terms of spacing and choices on the ball.”

The Artesians currently hold a second place seat behind MASL (Major Arena Soccer League) second team the Tacoma Stars Reserves in the 2022-23 WISL table (Western Indoor Soccer League). Oddly the Artesians have not played the Stars yet and will not until the final three weeks of league play.

What remains of the old days are Veterans like Brett Stallworth (55 career appearances), Matt Stalnik (Oly Town Arena Legend) and Josh Dube who have seen many coaches come and go in the program but never a 5-win start to an arena season .

“The depth of Talent is what has taken this year’s team to the next level” said Josh Dube, local Tumwater Youth Soccer Director and longtime Artesian player. “Every week I look at the game day roster and I’m so impressed.”

Oly Town’s one blemish, a road loss against Everett 6-8, is a reminder that most see as an opportunity for the community and league to Rally around this Saturday in the Pavilion at The Evergreen State College in what has been dubbed by the Artesians ” The Grudge Match.”

“This game is going to have huge playoff implications and we need our fans to show up and show out,” shared Pat Hutnik, operations director. “Bring your drums, horns, tambourines, and most importantly bring your voices! Let’s pack the pavilion!”

Tickets are available online by heading to the Oly Town FC website with kickoff at 6PM Saturday, January 21. Oly Town organizers have also partnered with the Thurston County Food Bank and providing a donation site for fans to bring in food items. A generous fan with the most items will be entered to win a retro Oly Town Jersey.

“They make a lot of noise and sure pack the house despite those cold evenings” said Gaolkeeper Matt Stalnik about the Artesian crowds this winter. “The guys truly appreciate all the support. I hope to leave the fans with great memories and games they will talk about for years down the road.”

Brett Stallworth who has the most Appearances ever in club history (55) was asked what stood out to him regarding Oly Town’s fans.

“I appreciate them sitting in our ‘ice box’ for home games” exclaimed Stallworth.

Oly Town has three different soccer programs; arena (indoor) soccer, USL outdoor soccer franchise and youth soccer camps. Founded in 2014 as a singular men’s arena team, the Artesians have grown to multiple teams and events each year in the community.

“Get your tickets now because you don’t want to miss local soccer history” said principal owner Ryan Perkins. “The heaters will be fired up, food and drink will be available and witness the best arena soccer Olympia has ever had.”

Follow Oly Town on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for daily updates and information regarding rosters, opponents and schedules. You can also subscribe to the Artesians at www.olytownfc.com.