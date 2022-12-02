Oly Town FC Celebrates Local Women’s Soccer, Sets USL Trial Dates

Submitted by Oly Town FC

The Oly Town Football Club on November 19 announced tryouts for USL programs offered to both men and women for Sunday January 8, 2023. The announcement comes two months after USL Soccer announced the expansion of the W League into the Pacific Northwest with Oly Town FC ( Olympia, WA), Capital FC (Salem, OR), OVF Alliance (Albany, OR) and Lane United (Eugene, OR). The Artesian men’s USL program in its second year (2023) will be looking to increase their ranking after a 4th Place Finish in their first year of USL League Two competition in 2022.

“We’re really excited to start the process of building teams for the 2023 season. We have high goals for both programs and it starts with great talent,” said Oly Town GM & Part Owner Jason Smith regarding the USL Tryout Announcement.

It was a Hallmark year in 2022 as the Oly Town Women won the Clubs first ever League Cup in June 2022 in Salem, OR to take the Northwest Premier League Championship Downing Capital FC in a Penalty Shootout. USL W League is a higher tiered Pro-Am “Path to Professional” league for women that provides Nationwide competition and elite structure for NCAA players, professionals and Athletes aspiring to be pro’s. The USL has a Pro Women’s division called the USL Super League which W League Athletes can make their way too through league play opportunities and networking.

The Artesians to celebrate their franchise promotion with the W League and their NWPL Championship winning Women’s team are hosting a “Celebrating Women’s Soccer” Event at Nicole’s Bar Off Legion Friday, December 9 at 7 pm There will be special guest, awards, prizes, soccer Legends and big announcements made at this event in downtown Olympia. The USL W League celebrates women in soccer and business and Nicole’s Bar is most eager to support elevating our local Women’s soccer programming at Oly Town.

“Nicole herself is a soccer guru and being a local business leader is providing a wonderful venue downtown where we can Honor the women for winning the Cup Trophy and prepare for our USL W League venture” Principal Owner Ryan Perkins said.

Registration for both USL Soccer programs can be found at olytownfc.com and selecting USL Men or USL Women in the menu tab. Tryouts are $50 and also open to the media and public. Oly Town Tryouts will be held at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, WA. Several of the areas coaches and soccer leaders will be on hand Scouting and watching the nations best soccer players from college, pro and academy level athletes.

Oly Town also expands their front office with their promotion into USL Soccer with the addition of Vanessa Crisp taking on the W League Director Role and overseeing team management and W League team logistics. Crisp is a longtime soccer player locally and also played keeper for both Arena and Outdoor Oly Town Programs.

“I am honored to help lead the USL-W expansion team here at Oly Town. This is an incredible opportunity for me to help lay the foundation for Oly Town’s success in the USL-W and beyond. I strive to have a positive impact on the club, the community, and each individual player in my role at Oly Town.” -Vanessa Crisp

Oly Town has also expanded community initiatives and footprint in 2022 by adding energetic, local soccer figure Patrick Hutnik to the Operations Leadership Team. Hutnik has experience playing high school, college and in the community. Having coached multiple levels of soccer Pat brings years of community minded soccer and unmatched energy to provide great soccer to Thurston County. Pat is a tenured Olympia Police Officer and current Detective.

“I am very rooted in this community, and the Artesians have already done a phenomenal job in the community. I look forward to working alongside the community as our club begins to grow. I look forward to bringing a USL2 Championship to Olympia!” -Patrick Hutnik

“I’m pumped about Crisp and Hutnik joining the fold and can’t wait to see all the regions Talent preparing for the W League and League Two from the players on the field to the managing staff,” said NWPL Championship Winning Coach Matthew Herrera .

In the meantime make sure and support your United States National Men’s Team in their World Cup by joining the Oly Town Artesians hosting watch parties at Well 80 Brewhouse, 7AM special kickoff, Saturday 11/29. Catch some of your local Oly Town Artesians watching the game there and win some fun Artesian Soccer swag.

Upcoming Oly Town Events:

December 9 “Celebrating Women’s Soccer” — Honor the 2022 NWPL Champions & W League Announcement Party

January 7 “Jason Dunn Night” — Honor Former Pro & Local Soccer Legend

January 8 “USL Winter Tryouts” — Register online by heading to the Oly Town FC website.

February 4 “Willie Spurr Oly Legend Induction” — Honor Career Goals & Single Season Leader for the Artesians (30 Goals & 14 Goals)

February 11 “Kailey Utley Oly Legend Induction”— Honor Current Single Season Goal Leader Club Wide (25 Goals)

Oly Town only exists through community support by people attending the games and local business sponsors. Follow Oly Town on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for daily updates on soccer events around Thurston County.

Tickets for matches which help keep the lights on for the club can be found by going to olytownfc.com and heading to the “store” page.