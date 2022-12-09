Olu Oluwatimi wins prestigious award as the Michigan football center

Olu Oluwatimi came to Michigan this past offseason as a highly decorated Graduate transfer.

Oluwatimi not only had the most snaps of any ACC center last season, but he was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, but ultimately lost out to Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa.

But, 2022 is a new year and Olu Oluwatimi isn’t just a finalist any longer: he is the winner.

During the ESPN College Football Award show, it was announced that Michigan’s starting center, Olu Oluwaitimi, is the 2022 Rimington Trophy Winner for being the nation’s best center.

He's the best center in the nation! @bigolu55 is the Winner of the Rimington Trophy!

Oluwatimi beat out USC center Brett Neilon and Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz for this prestigious award.

Oluwatimi helped Anchor the Wolverines’ third-ranked rushing offense that mustered 3,159 yards on the ground this season. Michigan averaged 243 yards on the ground in 2022.

The Wolverines will take on TCU on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff.