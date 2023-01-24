Olivier Giroud opens the door to Major League Soccer

Olivier Giroud is France’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals after breaking the record set by Thierry Henry at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 36-year-old was unable to help the French beat Argentina in the final, but he impressed at the tournament by scoring four goals in seven appearances.

2022 has been an amazing year 🙏🏼 May God’s unfailing love and peace bless you every day of this new year!

Giroud uncertain about his future

Giroud returned to the San Siro following the break and is hoping to help AC Milan make a push to win the Scudetto in the second half of the season. The French international has been key for the team since arriving in 2021 and this campaign he has scored five goals and provided four assists in 16 league appearances.

The 36-year-old is not worried about his future even though his contract expires this summer and his wish is to extend his stay in Italy. During an interview with Canal Football Club, however, Giroud talked about his future and left the door open to play in Major League Soccer if he doesn’t stay with the Serie A side.

“I want to extend my stay at Milan, because when we won the Scudetto I became a fan favorite. I am talking with the people in charge and if there is a possibility to finish my career here at the highest level I will. I could also choose an exotic destination, I have always been a fan of MLS,” said Giroud.

He also said he will not retire from the French national team, unlike Hugo Lloris, and he would like to continue helping his team if he is required.

This is not the first time that Giroud has been linked to MLS because in 2019 it was rumored that several clubs were keen on signing the World Cup winner.