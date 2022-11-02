Olivia Hensley Notches Top-20 Finish as Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Slate

RESULTS

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

Morehead State Women’s golf wrapped up their fall slate at the Mercer Invitational Tuesday, claiming a top-10 finish.

The Eagles carded rounds of 309-300-304—913 throughout the two-day event.

Olivia Hensley once again led the Eagles after fashioning rounds of 74-76-73–223, notching a top-20 finish. Hensley scored an eagle on day one of the tournament, tied for the team lead in par 3 scoring, led the team in par 5 scoring, and in total birdies with eight.

Hailey Rietz charged up the Leaderboard on the final day, jumping 15 spots to claim a top-30 finish. Rietz led the team in pars (37) and was also tied for par 3 scoring.

Tuva Marie Isebakke had a great second round, including shooting one under par on the back nine, which was good for the second best nine hole score of any Eagle during the tournament.

Freshman Ruth Tonnessen shined on par four holes throughout the event, leading the team with a 4.23 scoring average.

MacKenzie Neal rounded out the quintet, fashioning rounds of 84-76-77–237 and competing as an individual, Alina-Sophie Koch carded rounds of 78-80-83—241.

The Eagles will now be off for the winter before returning to action Feb. 5-7 in Panama City, Fla.