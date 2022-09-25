Olivia Babcock is Sierra Canyon volleyball’s next great player – Daily News

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

CHATSWORTH — Olivia Babcock was frustrated. She’d just hit a ball down the right sideline that was called out. It’s not what she saw.

“It was in,” she recalled.

It was a big point, too. It gave Alemany a one-point edge and the serve to take the match’s opening set in a Mission League Showdown at home Tuesday night.

On the next play, Babcock was given a chance for redemption. She skied for the ball on the right side and thundered it straight down to the hardwood. Before the ball even had a chance to bounce away from the court, she said through the box-threaded net to the opposition, “that one’s in!”

The Trailblazers (24-3) went on to win the first set (26-24) and the match in sweeping fashion to remain unbeaten in league play, and further cementing themselves as one of the top girls volleyball programs in Southern California this fall.

“Good, I’m glad to hear she’s talking a little trash,” Coach Stefanie Wigfall said of Babcock. “She’s definitely good enough to play with that kind of confidence.”

Good enough? If you watch Babcock play, she’s elite and only getting better.

“She’s the most athletic player I’ve ever coached, and she might be the best to come through this program when she’s finished,” Wigfall said of the senior outside hitter.

Babcock, a University of Pittsburgh commit, is 6-foot-4 and has freakish leaping ability. She jumps so high Wigfall said Babcock gets too high sometimes.

Yes, jumps too high.

“It’s something I’m working on,” Babcock said laughing. “When I’m hitting, I jump as high as I can. But when I go to block, if I jump too high my hands are showing too much over the net, which isn’t good. I just need to jump so I can press my hands forward and over the net.”

The raw athleticism makes Babcock a no-brainer talent. She’s tallied a team-high 328 kills in 71 sets, a team-high in aces (45) and is second on the team in digs (196) and blocks (58).

She does it all. But Wigfall said she’s just scratching the surface.

“She didn’t even play club volleyball until high school,” Wigfall said. “She lost a full season during COVID. She’s literally getting better every match.”

As Babcock’s stock began to rise last season, so did the invites. She was part of USA volleyball’s under-19 training programs this summer. Not only did she get better, but she felt like she belonged.

“It was a summer of high-level competition. The practices, the camps, my club tournaments, everything was high-level,” she said. “I was competing with the best players in the country.”

Babcock has already etched her name into the group of great players that’ve come through Sierra Canyon, including May Pertofsky (Michigan), Jaylen Jordan (Long Beach State), Zoie Stewart (Yale), Taylor Simpson (Colorado) and Zoe Fleck ( Texas). If she can lead the Trailblazers to a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title, her name could sit at the top.

“To be in that company is flattering,” Babcock said. “When I was a freshman, I never thought I could be as good as they were.”

Ring Chasing

Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 2, behind only Mira Costa, in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 1 / 2 poll. A committee will decide how many teams will be placed in the Division 1 Playoffs at the end of the year, and the rest will fall into the Division 2 bracket.

The Trailblazers split two matches with Mira Costa this year and have already beaten No. 3 Marymount (sweep) and No. 4 Redondo Union this season.

All signs point to a deep Division 1 playoff run for Babcock and company.

Sierra Canyon has won five CIF finals, two of which it won, in 2016 (Division 4) and 2017 (Division 3), both led by May Pertofsky.