Oliver Ames High girls soccer team winners of 10 in a row

EASTON — In the wake of a graduation tidal wave that claimed 10 contributors from last year’s 14-2-2 team, the Oliver Ames High girls soccer team needed time to recover.

Not much time, though. Only about 90 minutes — the season-opener against Franklin on Sept. 9, what turned out to be a 2-0 loss.

Since then, no team on the South Shore has towered over its challengers quite like the Tigers have. On Wednesday, OA trounced Milford, 6-2, to stack its 10th consecutive win and officially clinch what was a sure-fire bid for the state tournament.

In its latest postseason power rankings, the MIAA slotted OA as the No. 1 team in Division 2.

