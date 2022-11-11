Oliver Ames High girls soccer team defeats Stoughton in Round of 16

EASTON — Making a deep playoff run isn’t always about experience or having home-field advantage, sometimes it takes a young player rising to the occasion.

Jolie Diaz, a freshman right wing on the Oliver Ames High girls soccer team, did just that Wednesday night.

“It’s my first year playing OA soccer and to be this far in the Playoffs is a really big deal for me,” said Diaz after the Tigers defeated Stoughton, 3-0, to advance to the Elite Eight in the Division 2 state tournament.

Although Diaz didn’t find twine in the win, she did hand out two assists within the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s win. Her speed and quickness caused issues for Stoughton. The top-seeded Tigers (14-3-1) will host the Winner of Thursday’s game between No. 9 Canton and No. 8 Duxbury on Saturday in the quarterfinals (time TBD).

“I was like gotta come out strong,” said Diaz. “Got to show them who’s boss. We beat them first and you just got to push it.”

Strong is an understatement for the Tigers. They didn’t go a single minute without leading in the match. Just 40 seconds in, Diaz dribbled down the sideline before kicking a cross to sophomore Emma Gavin, who scored to take the lead 1-0.

Senior Jenna Gilman potted the second goal with the help of passes from Lucinda Li Cotter and Carly Gibson. Diaz had her second assist in the ninth minute when she dribbled down the sideline and sent a cross to Carly Gibson, who made the score 3-0.

“It felt really good—it’s been a really long season and it feels great to get one in the back of the net and get a win for our team,” said Gibson.

Diaz gave credit to the seven Seniors on her team for her development as a player that’s allowed her to make a big impact in their biggest game of the season so far.

“This right here is my sister, kind of” said Diaz while pointing to Gibson. “They honestly have been the greatest help ever. I never had older friends that I had this close. Throughout the season they pushed me to my limits, they helped me with my game, and out of the game.”

“Her skill level is off the chart,” said OA Coach Britt Sellmayer of Diaz. “She’s five-foot-nothing but can probably jump higher than anybody on our team. She’s so quick, but she’s also shifty. That’s a player that practices all the time and it shows.”

Both teams are division partners in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division. During the regular season, OA defeated Stoughton and tied in their other matchup.

“Last year we were the (No. 2) seed and this is where we tripped,” said Sellmayer, recalling an overtime loss to Westwood in the Round of 16. “That doesn’t take away from Stoughton, they’re a great team. I think we just came out firing before they were ready and scoring three goals that early was a backbreaker.”

Sellmayer was shouting to his players ‘the first five’ Moments before the game began.

“I preach all the time that most goals are scored in the first five minutes of each half and after a goal is scored within five minutes,” said Sellmayer. “So you want to get that team first before they get ready to go in.”

Pitching a shutout, OA’s defense also earned some praise.

“Janiya (Matier) is a super goalie even though she’s five-foot-nothing, said Sellmayer. “My center-backs Taylor deVos and Sophia Byron aren’t just great defenders, they’re organizers and quarterbacks who are telling everybody where to go.”

As for the Black Knights, the playoff loss doesn’t put a damper on the strides they’ve made as a unit compared to their previous season.

“Last year they let in 85 (goals) and that’s something we wanted to sort out,” said first-year Stoughton girls Coach Jon Grant, who spent the last three seasons coaching the Stoughton boys. “We only let in 22 goals this regular season. It was all work ethic, just learning defensively how to work together. Trina has been phenomenal and a big part of that reason.”

Katrina Varnum played well in net, making 17 saves.

“It was night and day compared to last season,” said Grant. “I can’t express enough how hard this group worked and how much this senior group took everyone on their shoulders. You can tell it was a different feeling coming into this year.”

The Seniors for Stoughton are Olivia Tran, Shayla Ford, Sabrina and Isabella Rodrigues, Emma Tremblay and Anna Hobbs.

“John has done a super job with this team,” said Sellmayer.