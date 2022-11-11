Oliver Ames High girls soccer team defeats Stoughton in Round of 16

EASTON — Making a deep playoff run isn’t always about experience or having home-field advantage, sometimes it takes a young player rising to the occasion.

Jolie Diaz, a freshman right wing on the Oliver Ames High girls soccer team, did just that Wednesday night.

“It’s my first year playing OA soccer and to be this far in the Playoffs is a really big deal for me,” said Diaz after the Tigers defeated Stoughton, 3-0, to advance to the Elite Eight in the Division 2 state tournament.

Although Diaz didn’t find twine in the win, she did hand out two assists within the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s win. Her speed and quickness caused issues for Stoughton. The top-seeded Tigers (14-3-1) will host the Winner of Thursday’s game between No. 9 Canton and No. 8 Duxbury on Saturday in the quarterfinals (time TBD).

Oliver Ames' Jolie Diaz takes a shot on net during a game versus Stoughton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

“I was like gotta come out strong,” said Diaz. “Got to show them who’s boss. We beat them first and you just got to push it.”

Strong is an understatement for the Tigers. They didn’t go a single minute without leading in the match. Just 40 seconds in, Diaz dribbled down the sideline before kicking a cross to sophomore Emma Gavin, who scored to take the lead 1-0.

