Oliver Ames High boys soccer defeats Reading in Division 2 tournament

EASTON — The Oliver Ames High boys soccer team is well aware of the task that’s ahead of the Tigers: Trying to win a Division 2 state title.

Top-seeded OA took its first step towards that on Monday with a 2-0 win over No. 32 Reading. The Tigers now turn their attention to No. 16 Walpole, which will come to OA on Thursday in a Round of 16 game at 6 pm

“Having been the underdog and beaten the No. 1 seed, to me it just puts a bigger target on People’s back,” said OA Coach John Barata. “But it’s a tournament, it’s one-and-done, so seeding doesn’t mean anything anymore. And the way the rankings are you can get a team that’s better than the teams you’ve played all year.”

