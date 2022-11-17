Oliver Ames boys soccer is headed to Div. 2 state title game

MARSHFIELD — The No. 12 Plymouth North boys soccer team’s run to the Div. 2 The Final Four was living proof: trends, let alone game results, can often be tough to predict from afar late in the state tournament.

For top-seeded Oliver Ames, though? The recipe for success has sustained.

In three of the team’s four tournament games, both the Tigers’ defense has tightened up and posted a shutout and sophomore Andrew Martins, now a proven postseason presence, finds the back of the net.

Enter Final Four action against the No. 12 Blue Eagles (15-4-3) at Marshfield High on Wednesday — Martins drilled a free kick from straight on to provide the Tigers a two-goal cushion with eight minutes left, and the defense dismissed all last-hope pushes from Plymouth North to grant OA a 2-0 triumph and a trip to the Div. 2 state title game against No. 2 Hopkinton (19-1-2) on Saturday at 5:30 pm at Walpole High.

It’s the program’s fourth state title game appearance since 2014, and Saturday’s game will be played right after the girls soccer team (16-3-1) clashes with No. 10 Silver Lake (11-3-8) for that respective state title crown at 3:15, the first such double-header in school history.

“It’s an exciting moment. It’s a new group of kids. These kids were all up in the bleachers in 2014, but (the title game) was (at Marshfield High) when we lost to Concord-Carlisle 1-0. Our season ends now, no matter what, on Saturday. It’s a wonderful feeling to have,” said Oliver Ames Coach John Barata, who is in his 14th season. “Obviously it’s nice to win it, but we’re going to really enjoy the moment, enjoy the opportunity and prepare for a very, very good Hopkinton team.”

